Vaxart to Present Preclinical and Clinical Data From Its COVID-19 Oral Tablet Vaccine Program at ICMI 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Rebecca Flitter, Senior Scientist, each will present data from the company’s COVID-19 oral tablet vaccine development program at the International Congress of Mucosal Immunology 2022, which is being held in Seattle July 16 to 20, 2022.

Presentation Information:

Title: Oral Tablet Vaccination to SARS-CoV-2 Induces Pan-coronavirus Nasal IgA Responses in Humans

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker

Date: Monday, July 18, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Title: Mucosal rAd5 Immunization against SARS-CoV-2 Spike Elicits Cross-Reactive Nasal and Serum Neutralizing Antibodies and Protects Against Beta Variant Challenge in Non-Human Primates

Speaker: Dr. Rebecca Flitter

Date: Monday, July 18, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

