Top 10 Best Casinos To Visit In Las Vegas

The Sin City, or the epitome of entertainment or the center of world casinos. Las Vegas has many names. It is the site of live concerts, parties, gaming, extravagant live shows, and much more. The shiny lifestyle of Vegas is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Many people have Vegas on their bucket list, probably because of the variety of casinos you find here.

The strip is famously known for world-renowned casinos. These casinos have a variety of games, plenty of tables, delicious food, live shows, and everything you could wish for. However, it was not always like this. Early in the 20th century, the place was just an abandoned dusty city. It was the legalization of gambling that put Vegas on the map. Within a few years, it cemented its place and built a reputation as the best casino town in the world.

Each casino here has something different to offer. They have their own style, games, bonuses, and rewards. In addition to the number of high and low-limit tables, each casino has its own set of rules. Casinos in neighborhoods and downtowns typically have lower limit tables than those on the Strip. Many people also visit Las Vegas in search of fortune, so it is important to know which place is the best to try your luck.

Caesar’s Palace

It is one of the oldest casinos in Las Vegas and probably a place with high-stakes games only. It has some offerings like exclusive booths, race and sports books, daily tournaments, etc.

You can enjoy different delicacies from a number of restaurants and if you get bored, there is a shopping mall as well. There is a wide array of games, but all the games have high limits. If you want to make big money, you will need to put a lot at stake.

MGM Grand resort

Just like its name, this place is grand. It is massively spread over hundreds of thousands of square feet. Many call MGM the most entertaining spot on the strip as it offers one of the best nightlife experiences.

There are over 1500 slot machines, more than 150 table games, and a huge race and sports book with 60 screens. It is probably a place where you can find reel keeper slots game. There is a game for everyone, from blackjack to roulette to craps.

Bellagio

There is more to Bellagio Las Vegas than its Italian theme. It has been an icon of Las Vegas for more than 50 years. The high-class atmosphere and well-kept decor of the casino are perhaps the biggest reasons to visit.

An important feature of Bellagio’s poker room is its two high-limit areas spread over 7,000 square feet. Slot machines, baccarat, craps, and Pai Gow are among the games you will find on the casino floor.

There are many players who appreciate the smoke-free, classy atmosphere in this casino. Gamblers seeking a more refined Vegas experience are attracted by the upscale clientele and high-limit games.

Treasure Island

As the name suggests, a place that has changed many fates. With over 2000 slot games, a huge variety of table games, and an annual tournament, Treasure Island is one of the best casinos in Vegas.

The game selection is massive here, along with bingo and pull tabs. It boosts your chances of winning more.

Mirage Casino

Along with a variety of games, Mirage offers multiple betting options, unlike other casinos. It is a classic casino place if you like playing baccarat, blackjack, poker, roulette, or craps. Another feature of this casino is that it offers a non-smoking lounge with all the exclusive services, which is rare to find.

You can also enjoy sports betting in VIP seating while keeping track of your bet on the mobile. Regardless of what you are looking for, if you are a fan of casino games, Mirage is the place for you.

Luxor Casino

It is one of its kind. Luxor is an Egyptian-themed casino that may not have ancient secrets, but it does have casino games that can change your life. There are over 1000 slot games, more than 60 tables, and a sportsbook. It is probably the only casino on the strip that has a $5 blackjack game. Also, the place offers free daily lessons on table games to freshen up your memory. So, if that is something that excites you, be a guest of the Luxor casino.

Aria Casino

A modernly designed with a touch of sophistication, Aria casino covers more than 150,000 square feet. You can enjoy slot games on 1900 slot machines, and table games on more than 140 tables. From blackjack to craps to Pai Gow, all the famous casino games are available.

There is also a famous 24-table poker room, an exclusive non-smoking area that telecasts more than 200 live events. Aria Casino also holds daily tournaments, so you never miss the action.

The Cosmopolitan

It resembles the city of Las Vegas. The glittery lights and exquisite chandeliers portray a glamorous casino life. Cosmopolitan offers a wide variety of casino games. From slots to table games, you will find every type of casino game you want to play. It goes one step ahead and organizes slot tournaments that can upscale the winnings.

The Venetian

A gorgeous architecture that makes the gaming experience memorable. Even on the busiest days, the Venetian does not feel crowded. The place is spread over massively and has more than 1000s slot games and hundreds of table games. The vast variety of games and poolside gaming are some of the highlights of the Venetian. You can also catch all the action through mobile betting.

South Point Casino

It may not be located at the center of the strip, but the odds here are better than many casinos. South Point is a local favorite because it offers over 2200 slot machines and enough tables to cater to a massive crowd. If you are someone who likes machine play, South Point should be your choice. Along with traditional table games, it also offers some latest games.