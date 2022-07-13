US WorldMeds Launches ZIMHIDirect.com

Online portal streamlines public interest group purchase ordering of ZIMHI (naloxone HCL Injection)

ZIMHI Device ZIMHI

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USWM, LLC (US WorldMeds) announces ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL Injection) 5mg/0.5mL is now available for ordering by public interest groups through the newly created online portal ZIMHIDirect.com. The portal provides:

Simple and fast ordering with simultaneous purchase order confirmations, shipment tracking, order history, and other product information

Quick and easy delivery, including orders with multiple recipients and/or multiple addresses

ZIMHI is available at discounted pricing to qualifying government and nonprofit public interest organizations including law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services (EMS), other health response teams, harm reduction groups, and healthcare agencies as part of US WorldMeds’ efforts to help support these organizations on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.

Existing customer details will be pre-loaded onto ZIMHIDirect.com. The registration process for new customers is included on the website. ZIMHIDirect.com is subject to terms and conditions including a minimum order quantity of one case of ZIMHI (12 units). For entities that require adherence to purchasing guidelines from manufacturers per state regulations, considerations have been made which allow for the discounted price through contracted vendors. For more information, please visit zimhi.com/public-service/ or contact [email protected].

“ZIMHIDirect is a key component of our efforts to increase the accessibility of ZIMHI for first responders and other community groups involved in naloxone distribution. It will significantly simplify and streamline the ordering process to ensure our partner organizations can stay focused on their essential roles helping patients facing opioid overdoses,” said Breck Jones Sr., CEO of US WorldMeds. 1

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2021 and nearly two-thirds of those deaths involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. 2 The community is at significant risk from counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, where it is believed that 40% contain a potentially lethal dose. 3 Approximately 50% of overdose reversals require more than 1 dose of naloxone. 4 With even more highly potent, synthetic opioids available today, the increased dose, easy intramuscular administration, and convenience of carrying ZIMHI may be preferable for many patients, caregivers, and organizations. 5

ZIMHI is an intramuscular naloxone injection approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose.

_______________

1 ZIMHI. Prescribing information. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; 2021. 21. Data on file. US WorldMeds. Human factors engineering/usability engineering report. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; 2016.

2 Provisional drug overdose death counts. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated December 15, 2021. Accessed December 22, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/drug-overdose-data.htm

3 Department of Justice. Published September 30, 2021. Accessed December 22, 2021. justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-announces-dea-seizures-historic-amounts-deadly-fentanyl-laced-fake-pills

4 Connecticut Department of Health. CT EMS SWORD: Statewide Opioid Reporting Directive Newsletter. CT DPH. Accessed December 22, 2021.

5 Avetian et. al. 2018, Current Medical Research and Opinion, 34(4):573-576.

Indications

ZIMHI is an opioid antagonist indicated in adult and pediatric patients for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression. ZIMHI is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present. ZIMHI is not a substitute for emergency medical care.

Important Safety Information

Do not use ZIMHI if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in ZIMHI. ZIMHI is used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid medicines. The medicine in ZIMHI has no effect in people who are not taking opioid medicines.

Use ZIMHI right away if you or your caregiver think signs or symptoms of an opioid emergency are present, even if you are not sure, because an opioid emergency can cause severe injury or death. Family members, caregivers, or other people who may have to use ZIMHI in an opioid emergency should know where ZIMHI is stored and how to give ZIMHI before an opioid emergency happens. Get emergency medical help right away after using the first dose of ZIMHI. Rescue breathing or CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) may be given while waiting for emergency medical help.

The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return within several minutes after ZIMHI is given. If this happens, give additional injections using a new ZIMHI prefilled syringe every 2 to 3 minutes and continue to closely watch the person until emergency help is received.

ZIMHI may cause serious side effects, including sudden opioid withdrawal symptoms, which may include: body aches, fever, sweating, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, yawning, weakness, shivering or trembling, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, stomach cramping, increased blood pressure, or increased heart rate.

Other common side effects of ZIMHI include dizziness and injection site redness. In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include: seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ZIMHI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation at 1-858-997-2400 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full prescribing information and Patient Information for ZIMHI at www.ZIMHI.com.

About Naloxone

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist and is generally considered the drug of choice for immediate administration for opioid overdose. It works by blocking or reversing the effects of the opioid, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness. Common opioids include morphine, heroin, tramadol, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl.

About US WorldMeds

US WorldMeds is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, and markets unique healthcare products designed to improve the lives of patients with challenging conditions and unmet medical needs. US WorldMeds has built a branded product portfolio in the therapeutic areas of opioid withdrawal and malignant hyperthermia. More information on US WorldMeds can be found at www.usworldmeds.com.

ZIMHI is a trademark of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

©2022 USWM, LLC. All rights reserved. USWMZIM-00099 06/22

Madison Beeler

+1 502-815-8119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6170ee13-2dcb-4979-b0a7-7eb40d6f81f0