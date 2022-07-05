VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – June 30, 2022

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

June 30, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment A

Declaration date: July 5, 2022
  

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

117,351,857

 

    including:

  • 117,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 139,899,631 Sale of 35,000 shares with double voting rights June 27, 2022 139,775,309

  

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

Related Stories

US WorldMeds Launches ZIMHIDirect.com

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Closing of Scendia Biologics, LLC Acquisition

Axcient Named 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner

Datametrex Provides Update to Normal Course Issuer Bid

NetCents Technology Announces Partnership with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum and UAE PSP Licensing Authorities

William Blair Bolsters Investment Banking Group With Senior Hires in London

You may have missed

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – June 30, 2022

US WorldMeds Launches ZIMHIDirect.com

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Closing of Scendia Biologics, LLC Acquisition

Axcient Named 2022 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner

Datametrex Provides Update to Normal Course Issuer Bid

error: Content is protected !!