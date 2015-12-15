Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 11, 2022, to discuss the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting “Events” at the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website: ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call at the following audio conferencing link: available here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information.

Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
[email protected]

Related Stories

CURE Pharmaceutical Announces the Sale of a Portion of its Platform Technology IP for $20 Million

Altamira Therapeutics’ Delivery Platform with siRNA Shown to be Effective Treatment for Osteoarthritis as Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce ACER-001 IND Submission for the Treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Veru to Report Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 11th

Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Review of NDA Resubmission for ACER-001 for Treatment of UCDs

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Constructive Scientific Advice from EMA for QRX003 Development in Europe

You may have missed

The Magecart Menace Is Now Invisible

CURE Pharmaceutical Announces the Sale of a Portion of its Platform Technology IP for $20 Million

Altamira Therapeutics’ Delivery Platform with siRNA Shown to be Effective Treatment for Osteoarthritis as Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal

Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce ACER-001 IND Submission for the Treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Veru to Report Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 11th

error: Content is protected !!