AAG, Formerly AAG Ventures, Doubles Down on Metaverse Bet Amid Strategic Rebrand

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2022) – AAG Ventures, the web3 infrastructure company, is expanding its bet on the Metaverse after a successful year of providing value to underprivileged people who used AAG to benefit from the Play2Earn revolution.

As part of the strengthened strategic course, AAG Ventures will now be known as just AAG. This reflects the commitment of the company towards building web3 products and services, as well as removing any potential confusion as to what AAG was about.

AAG, standing for “Achip and Achair Global”, is inspired by the 1982 World Series of Poker winner Jack “Treetop” Straus. Straus thought he was eliminated after losing a big pot, only to find a single $500 chip hidden under a napkin, and fought all the way back from just “a chip & a chair” to eventually win the main event. AAG’s founders also had nothing but “a chip & a chair” when they started as a guild for Play2Earn games like Axie Infinity. Within seven weeks of the launch of their Axie Infinity scholarship program, the platform onboarded 1500 guild members or “scholars.” Since then the guild expanded to 7 countries including Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, India, Russia, Nigeria, and Argentina.

Following the success of the guild, AAG recognized that there were significant gaps in the web3 ecosystem for mainstream consumers, and set out to build more intuitive products to support Play2Earn games, guilds, as well as services to support learning – as a start. In December 2021 AAG raised $12.5M in private funding to accomplish that goal. The new, simpler name reflects AAG’s much wider scope.

AAG has several releases lined up for the remainder of 2022. AAG’s next major product launch will be their wallet in Q4 of this year. As part of the rebranding, the name of the upcoming AAG Wallet has been unveiled: MetaOne Wallet. The easy-to-use wallet will provide a one-stop-shop for the users’ metaverse and blockchain identity. Beta launch is on track for Q3 2022, as well as a new website, more GameFi opportunities, and additional exchange listings.

Jack Vinijtrongjit, Co-Founder and CEO at AAG. “In order for web3 to reach mainstream adoption, the industry has to reach a certain level of maturity as a whole. Until now, the focus has been mainly on developers and early adopters. We are here to change that. We need to provide a much better user experience while protecting the overall ideas of web3, which means openness, access, and decentralization.”

About AAG

AAG, formerly AAG Ventures, is a web3 infrastructure company focusing on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse for mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and GameFi SDK for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030.

