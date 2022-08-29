Sonim Technologies Launches XP5plus Rugged Device with Major Carrier in Canada

Industrial Workers Benefit from Cellular and Radio-like Capabilities in One Rugged Device

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2022) – Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the XP5plus in Canada through a major carrier. The XP5plus builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XP5s, one of the most widely used PTT-over-Cellular ultra-rugged devices among industrial workers who need instant reliable two-way communications when it matters most.

The new XP5plus is purpose-built for critical communications and includes features that enhance the Push-to-Talk (PTT) experience including a version of the device with two easy-to-use control knobs – for channel select and volume control. PTT can now be accessed without users ever taking their eyes off the mission in front of them.

With longer battery life and a larger screen, the XP5plus raises the bar on what a communication device can do. Third-party tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, the XP5plus is drop proof and waterproof and will thrive in the most punishing conditions. Sonim is long recognized for the superior audio quality built into all its devices. The XP5plus does not disappoint with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology built into the new 100dB+ speakers, which is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest conditions.

“We are pleased to continue to expand on Sonim’s portfolio of mobile devices in the Canadian market,” said Sonim CEO, Peter Liu. “It’s our mission to equip users who work and play in some of the most extreme conditions in the world with ultra-rugged, user-friendly communications they can rely on day in and day out.”

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States- including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our phones and accessories connect workers with voice, data and workflow applications in two end markets: industrial enterprise and public sector. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are sold through distributors in North America, South America and Europe. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the timeframe and completion of the second closing, the outcome of the new strategy of Sonim, the expected timing of the launch of Sonim’s next generation of products, Sonim’s review of strategic alternatives, the market acceptance of new products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future”, “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; Sonim’s exploration of strategic or financial alternatives may not result in any transaction or alternative that enhances value; risks related to Sonim’s ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim’s common stock; Sonim’s ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim’s reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim’s markets; Sonim’s ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim’s quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim’s wireless carries customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission investigation on Sonim’s business, as well as the other risk factors described under “Risk Factors” included in Sonim’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and any risk factors contained in subsequent quarterly and annual reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

