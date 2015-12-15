ABVC BioPharma Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

FREMONT, CA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

All comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis.

  • Revenues. The Company generated $312,860 and $31,441 in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in revenues was mainly due to the revenue generated from the clinical development service agreement signed between BioKey and Rgene.
  • Operating Expenses increased by $285,043, or 14%, to $2,351,353 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $2,066,310 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses by $361,139 which relates to costs in conjunction with our recent stock issuance, and increase in research and development expenses of $173,904 to continue developing our product pipeline, while being offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation of $250,000.
  • Other Income (Expense) was $17,076 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $(77,005) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The change was principally caused by the increase in interest income and decrease in interest expense, as well as the loss on investment in equity securities which occurred in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net Interest income (expense) was $24,257 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $(71,949) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase of $96,206, or approximately 134%, was primarily due to the repayment of convertible notes payable during the year ended 2021.
  • Net Loss. As a result of the above factors, our net loss was $1,947,333 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $2,052,956 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $105,623, or 5%.

Recent Operational Highlights

Vitargus® Phase II Study

  • Australia: Vitargus® Phase II Clinical Study protocol documents are now under review by the Australian Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (“HREC”). Upon approval, a Clinical Trial Notification (“CTN”) will be issued, leading to a final review by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”). Upon TGA approval, the clinical trial will begin in Australia.
  • Thailand: The Ethics Committee (“EC”) of Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen University of Thailand approved the Vitargus® Phase II Clinical Study Protocol (ABV-1701-02). Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, expects to receive EC approval in the near future. Prior to initiating the two studies, the Food and Drug Administration of Thailand must issue an EC investigational product (IP) import license.
  • Vitargus Manufacturing: Vitargus will be manufactured through a new aseptic process that enhances the stability, consistency and efficacy of the final product, while significantly reducing manufacturing time. This new manufacturing process eliminates the labor-intensive and time-consuming gamma ray sterilization of the Vitargus components by using a sterile fill-lyophilization-finish (FLF). 

ADHD Phase II Part 2 Clinical Update

  • A total of 22 subjects have been enrolled in the ADHD Phase II Part 2 Clinical study from a total of 32 subjects screened since results on the first subject was treated. One participant completed the 8-week treatment per the study design.
  • “A Phase II Tolerability and Efficacy Study of PDC-1421 Treatment in Adult Patients with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Part II” is expected to eventually enroll approximately 100 patients.
  • Five prestigious research hospitals in Taiwan and the research hospital at the University of California, San Francisco are participating in the study, which is a continuation of the Phase II Part I study of ABV-1505, accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in October 2020.

Other Developments

  • BioKey, ABVC’s wholly owned subsidiary based in Fremont, California, has entered into a Clinical Development Service Agreement with Rgene to guide three Rgene drug products, RGC-1501 for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), RGC-1502 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and RGC 1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer patients, through completion of Phase II clinical studies under U.S. FDA IND regulatory requirements.
  • The FreeMind Group, a fundraising consulting group specializing in life sciences, will help ABVC explore and identify funding opportunities from non-dilutive sources, such as the National Institutes of Health, US Department of Defense, National Science Foundation, Food and Drug Administration and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, as well as private foundations. FreeMind will help ABVC identify the most suitable grant opportunities and assist in preparing and submitting funding applications.
  • Dr. Maurizio Fava, a world leader in the field of depression, Psychiatrist-in-Chief of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), executive director of the Clinical Trials Network and Institute, Associate Dean for clinical and translational research and the Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, along with Dr. Thomas Laughren, Director of Regulatory for the MGH Psychiatry Clinical Trials Network and Institute and retired Division Director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, have both agreed to provide consulting services in connection with clinical studies of its central nervous system medicines designed to alleviate symptoms of Major Depression Disorder (MDD) and Adult Depression Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). The Company’s MDD medicine has successfully completed Phase II clinical studies which were accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in October 2020. Its ADHD medicine successfully completed Phase II, part 1 and is initiating part 2 at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center as well as at five clinical study sites in Taiwan.

About ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus®, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages, and there is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists;  (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates; and (vi) impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Contact
ICR, LLC
Stephanie Oshchepkov
Phone: +1 203-682-7175
Email: [email protected]

ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
               
      June 30,   December 31,
      2022     2021  
        (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Current Assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,910,613     $ 5,828,548  
  Restricted cash and cash equivalents   688,633       736,667  
  Accounts receivable, net   289,474       280,692  
  Accounts receivable – related parties, net   142,225       145,399  
  Due from related parties   3,713,319       1,286,618  
  Inventory, net   21,855       25,975  
  Short-term investments   82,755       108,147  
  Prepayment for long-term investments   639,072       684,720  
  Prepaid expense and other current assets   1,301,448       528,354  
    Total Current Assets   9,789,394       9,625,120  
               
Property and equipment, net   597,318       525,881  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,294,550       1,471,899  
Goodwill, net          
Long-term investments   870,571       932,755  
Deferred tax assets   1,080,703       981,912  
Prepaid expenses – noncurrent   110,099       119,309  
Security deposits   39,977       41,157  
    Total Assets $ 13,782,612     $ 13,698,033  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Current Liabilities          
  Short-term bank loans $ 1,574,000     $ 1,640,000  
  Accounts payable   2,085        
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,246,898       1,300,803  
  Advance from customers   10,985       10,985  
  Operating lease liability – current portion   350,284       347,100  
  Due to related parties   461,612       393,424  
    Total Current Liabilities   3,645,864       3,692,312  
               
  Tenant security deposit   11,980       10,580  
  Operating lease liability – noncurrent portion   944,266       1,124,799  
    Total Liabilities   4,602,110       4,827,691  
               
Equity          
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 authorized, nil shares issued and outstanding          
  Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, 32,307,329 and 28,926,322 shares issued and outstanding   32,307       28,926  
  Additional paid-in capital   66,240,474       58,113,667  
  Stock subscription receivable   (1,805,920 )     (2,257,400 )
  Accumulated deficit   (46,335,637 )     (38,481,200 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   303,100       539,660  
  Treasury stock   (9,100,000 )     (9,100,000 )
    Total Stockholders’ equity   9,334,324       8,843,653  
Noncontrolling Interest   (153,822 )     26,689  
    Total Equity   9,180,502       8,870,342  
               
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,782,612     $ 13,698,033  
               
ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
                           
      Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
Revenue $ 312,860     $ 31,441     $ 338,520     $ 294,591  
                           
Cost of revenue   8,367       646       10,263       1,891  
                           
Gross profit   304,493       30,795       328,257       292,700  
                           
Operating expenses                      
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,592,831       1,231,692       2,783,909       2,399,287  
  Research and development expenses   532,782       358,878       892,186       480,193  
  Stock based compensation   225,740       475,740       4,917,743       701,480  
    Total operating expenses   2,351,353       2,066,310       8,593,838       3,580,960  
                           
Loss from operations   (2,046,860 )     (2,035,515 )     (8,265,581 )     (3,288,260 )
                           
Other income (expense)                      
  Interest income   39,015       10,722       79,190       63,251  
  Interest expense   (14,758 )     (82,671 )     (32,971 )     (212,900 )
  Operating sublease income   32,802       53,331       56,926       58,198  
  Operating sublease income – related parties         800             2,400  
  Gain/Loss on foreign exchange changes   10,479       (5,758 )     18,042       (4,807 )
  Gain/Loss on investment in equity securities         (53,591 )           (101,382 )
  Other (expense) income   (50,462 )     162       (59,872 )     233  
  Government grant income                     124,400  
    Total other income (expense)   17,076       (77,005 )     61,315       (70,607 )
                           
Loss before provision for income tax   (2,029,784 )     (2,112,520 )     (8,204,266 )     (3,358,867 )
                           
Provision for income tax   (82,451 )     (59,564 )     (169,318 )     (110,588 )
                           
Net loss   (1,947,333 )     (2,052,956 )     (8,034,948 )     (3,248,279 )
                           
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (88,336 )     (81,390 )     (180,511 )     (148,208 )
                         
Net loss attributed to ABVC and subsidiaries   (1,858,997 )     (1,971,566 )     (7,854,437 )     (3,100,071 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (123,221 )     364,581       (236,560 )     400,721  
Comprehensive loss $ (1,982,218 )   $ (1,606,985 )   $ (8,090,997 )   $ (2,699,350 )
                           
Net loss per share:                      
  Basic and diluted $ (0.06 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.13 )
                           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                  
  Basic and diluted   31,307,329       24,421,082       29,683,402       24,420,804  
                           
ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(UNAUDITED)
                   
          2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities            
  Net loss   $ (8,034,948 )   $ (3,248,279 )
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:          
    Depreciation     10,902       5,869  
    Stock based compensation     4,917,743       701,480  
    Gain/Loss on sale of investment in equity securities         101,382  
    Government grant income           (124,400 )
    Other non-cash income and expenses     18,831        
    Deferred tax     (170,118 )     (111,388 )
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
      Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable   (8,782 )     (137,312 )
      Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets   (784,714 )     (219,020 )
      Decrease (increase) in due from related parties   (2,435,935 )     (12,346 )
      Decrease (increase) in inventory     2,473        
      Increase (decrease) in accounts payable   2,085       (17,997 )
      Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (21,915 )     201,591  
      Increase (decrease) in advanced from others         (1,085 )
      Increase (decrease) in due to related parties   80,760       4,427  
        Net cash used in operating activities   (6,423,618 )     (2,857,078 )
                   
Cash flows from investing activities            
  Purchase of equipment     (115,246 )      
  Prepayment for equity investment           (421,974 )
        Net cash used in investing activities   (115,246 )     (421,974 )
                   
Cash flows from financing activities            
  Issuance of common stock     3,663,925        
  Repayment of convertible notes           (306,836 )
  Proceeds from long-term loan           236,498  
  Repayment of long-term bank loans           (4,396 )
        Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,663,925       (74,734 )
                   
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (91,030 )     9,419  
                   
  Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (2,965,969 )     (3,344,367 )
                   
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash          
  Beginning     6,565,215       5,001,371  
  Ending   $ 3,599,246     $ 1,657,004  
                   
Supplemental disclosure of cash flows            
  Cash paid during the year for:            
    Interest expense paid   $ 24,348     $ 69,623  
    Income taxes paid   $     $  
                   

