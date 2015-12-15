Resverlogix Announces Appointment of New Chief Scientific Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”) (TSX:RVX) today announced the appointment of Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Norman Wong is retiring as CSO, effective today.

“Dr. Kulikowski has a contributed tremendously since joining Resverlogix in 2005 and we are delighted to appoint her CSO,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix, adding “We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Wong for his innumerable contributions since co-founding Resverlogix.” Dr. Wong stated “Having reached a milestone age last month, the time has come for me to transition out of this role. Dr. Kulikowski is an absolutely outstanding scientist and an excellent choice for CSO.”

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients’ lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company’s clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and COVID-19.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

