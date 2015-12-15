ACI Learning Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in 2022

Over one million learners have started or improved their IT career with ACI Learning’s training solutions

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Learning, a leading provider of audit, cybersecurity and IT certification and professional development training that empowers individuals to start and advance their careers, is proud to be ranked among the top 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S. on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Since 2018, ACI Learning has increased the company headcount to 300+ employees globally, and achieved 345% revenue growth.

ACI Learning’s unique training and SaaS platform supports professionals and enterprises along the full career lifecycle by leveraging deep domain content through multi-modal delivery, providing high value for must-have audit, Cybersecurity and IT training. Whether someone is looking to make a career change, prepare for a certification exam, advance in their career, or provide comprehensive training for their team, ACI Learning’s training and SaaS platform covers the latest technologies, trends and real-world applications needed to grow and succeed.

“The ACI Learning team is incredibly proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 list. Our continued growth is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to providing engaging and relevant training content for enterprise and channel partners as well as our users. We aim to support professionals at any point in their IT career,” said Brett Shively, CEO, ACI Learning. “Every day, we set out to ‘do well by doing good’, and I look forward to bringing this mantra to life as ACI Learning continues to grow and lead the IT certification and online training market for audit, IT and cybersecurity learners.”

Over the last 12 months, ACI Learning has been engaged with the community through speaking at industry events such as the 2022 RSA Conference and the 2022 Learning Technologies Conference, supporting U.S. veterans through financial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project as well as joining the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program as a participant, and will soon be launching over 30 free hours of hands-on learning to help close the digital skills gap. Most recently, ACI Learning announced that Practice Labs has achieved the milestone of helping one million learners start or improve their IT career.

In addition to ACI Learning’s recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, ITProTV, ACI Learning’s ‘binge-worthy’ video training, certification prep and virtual lab experience, recently won multiple industry awards. ITProTV was recognized by the 2022 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards as a Market Leader in the Cybersecurity Training category, and Next Gen in the Security Training category. Additionally, ITProTV’s impressive library of courses with over 6,000 hours of up-to-date content earned a spot on the Training Industry Awards’ 2022 Company Watch List for Online Learning Libraries.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning trains professionals and leaders in Cybersecurity, Audit, and Information Technology. Whether they’re starting their career, mastering their profession, or developing their team, ACI Learning is with them every step of the way. ACI Learning believes that training is not a transaction, but an ongoing essential of life-long learning and career growth. The company helps professionals choose which learning path suits them best, delivers personalized training in the way they want it, and helps them to find the right career opportunity. To learn more, visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

