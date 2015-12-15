LinkSquares Named to Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups for 2022

New board appointment, industry honors come after 4 years of triple-digit growth for the leading CLM provider

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkSquares, the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice, has been named to Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups list for 2022. This list identifies an elite group of 25 venture-backed startups that members from Forbes’ editorial team and TrueBridge Capital Partners believe are most likely to become unicorns with billion-dollar valuations. The contract lifecycle management (CLM) leader receives the honor alongside a new appointment to the Board of Directors and additional industry recognition of the company’s growth.

Earlier this year, LinkSquares announced it completed a Series C round, raising $100 million in funding at an $800 million valuation. As businesses continue rapidly investing in legal technology, LinkSquares has revolutionized the modern legal function with its end-to-end contract lifecycle management (CLM) and analysis platform powered by AI. LinkSquares CLM allows businesses to standardize and accelerate the contract creation and approval process and understand risks and liabilities in minutes, not months.

“Automation and unprecedented data access are allowing legal professionals to become critical strategic partners in business, but off-the-shelf AI isn’t cutting it for their specialized needs,” said Vishal Sunak, CEO of LinkSquares. “LinkSquares’ homegrown AI and commitment to eliminating the biggest pains for general counsels is an unstoppable combination that has fueled our stellar growth.”

To meet demand, develop new products, and expand to new markets, LinkSquares intends to double its headcount to 500 workers before the end of 2022. The company took its next high-profile step toward growth this week, adding Tim Dent to the Board of Directors. Among the early employees of DraftKings, Dent served as CFO and CCO for nine years until retiring last July. He’ll lead LinkSquares’ Audit Committee and support financial management and compliance.

“Contracts can be a compliance minefield, especially for overstretched legal teams reviewing thousands per year,” says Dent. “LinkSquares’ many tools can speed up processing, simplify contracts for account teams and minimize risk and liability across the board.”

Over 600 legal teams currently use LinkSquares at companies such as e-commerce giant Wayfair Inc. and smartwatch leader Fitbit. The startup achieved annual recurring revenue of $20 million in 2021, which it expects to grow this year by 150%.

In addition to the Forbes list, LinkSquares has also received the following accolades:

Ranked #5 on the 2022 Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list

Ranked #10 in Massachusetts and #379 overall for the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, earning a top spot for the second year in a row, as well as #19 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals

Winner of the “Best Natural Language Generation Platform” in the AI Breakthrough Awards in 2022

Named to the 2022 Crunchbase Emerging Unicorn Board

Ranked as the #1 Best Place to Work for 2022 (medium-sized company category) by Boston Business Journal

Ranked 90th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products List

Finalist for Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services in the 2022 SaaS Awards

LinkSquares is the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice for legal teams aiming to move their business forward faster. Customers have everything they need to write better contracts, get contracts executed quickly, analyze what's in existing contracts, and collaborate better with their team at every step of the way. LinkSquares differs from other tools on the market with its powerful AI insights, speed to tangible results through flexible automation, and ability to centralize everything for better visibility and collaboration.

