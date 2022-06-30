ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue of $340 million, up 13% versus Q2 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million, up 10% versus Q2 2021

New ARR bookings up 3% versus Q2 2021 and up 43% year to date

Net income of $13 million

Repurchased 1 million shares in Q2, $154 million remaining on authorization

Divestiture of Corporate Online Banking on track to close in Q3 2022

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#payments—ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced financial results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. ACI delivered a strong second quarter, with revenue growth of 13% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 10% versus Q2 2021. New ARR* bookings were up 3% versus Q2 2021 and up 43% on a year-to-date basis.

“We delivered another quarter of results in line with guidance, demonstrating the predictability, resilience and momentum of our growth. We continue the focused and disciplined execution of our three-pillar strategy – fit for growth, focused on growth and step-change value creation,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide.

“We expect the divestiture of our corporate online banking solutions to close in the third quarter. Our continuous, rigorous review of divestiture and acquisition opportunities to maximize shareholder value remains unchanged,” Almeida concluded.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q2 2022, revenue was $340 million, up 13%, or 14% on a constant currency basis, from Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2022 was $66 million, up 10%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, from Q2 2021. Net adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2 2022 was 28% in the quarter, the same as in Q2 2021. Q2 new ARR bookings of $18 million were up 3% over Q2 2021 and up 43% year to date.

Bank segment revenue increased 24%, or 27% on a constant currency basis, as bank segment adjusted EBITDA increased 29% on a reported and constant currency basis, versus Q2 2021.

Merchant segment revenue decreased 2%, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis, while merchant segment adjusted EBITDA was down 41%, or 32% on a constant currency basis, versus Q2 2021.

Biller segment revenue grew 8% on a reported and constant currency basis, whereas the biller segment adjusted EBITDA was down 18%, or 19% on a constant currency basis, versus Q2 2021.

ACI ended the quarter with $119 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1.1 billion, representing a net debt leverage ratio of 2.4X. The company has repurchased 2 million shares for $63 million year to date. As of June 30, 2022, ACI has $154 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

2022 FULL-YEAR AND Q3 GUIDANCE

We reaffirm our guidance for the full year of 2022. We expect revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency basis or in the range of $1.415 billion to $1.435 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $400 million to $415 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

We expect Q3 2022 revenue to be between $310 million and $325 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $50 million and $65 million.

We plan to update Q3 and full-year 2022 guidance following the close of our corporate online banking solutions divestiture, which we expect to occur in the third quarter.

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude significant transaction-related expenses, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management generally compensates for limitations in the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying on comparable GAAP financial measures and providing investors with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

* Annual recurring revenue “ARR”’ from new sales, defined as the annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the quarter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) the predictability, resilience and momentum of our growth, (ii) the focused and disciplined execution of our three-pillar strategy – fit for growth, focused on growth and step-change value creation, (iii) expectations that the divestiture of our corporate online banking solutions will close in the third quarter, (iv) expectations regarding our continuous, rigorous review of divestiture and acquisition opportunities to maximize shareholder value, (v) expectations for full year 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net adjusted EBITDA margin, and (vi) expectations for Q3 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, implementation and success of our three-pillar strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy regulations, our involvement in investigations, lawsuits and other expense and time-consuming legal proceedings, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management’s backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, the COVID-19 pandemic, and events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,953 $ 122,059 Receivables, net of allowances 326,852 320,405 Settlement assets 549,019 452,396 Prepaid expenses 34,027 24,698 Other current assets 16,951 17,876 Total current assets 1,045,802 937,434 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 268,075 276,164 Property and equipment, net 56,233 63,050 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,833 47,825 Software, net 147,133 157,782 Goodwill 1,280,226 1,280,226 Intangible assets, net 261,782 283,004 Deferred income taxes, net 53,885 50,778 Other noncurrent assets 64,699 62,478 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,218,668 $ 3,158,741 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,084 $ 41,312 Settlement liabilities 548,524 451,575 Employee compensation 40,076 51,379 Current portion of long-term debt 55,688 45,870 Deferred revenue 81,065 84,425 Other current liabilities 78,565 79,594 Total current liabilities 845,002 754,155 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 31,231 25,925 Long-term debt 1,031,134 1,019,872 Deferred income taxes, net 30,982 36,122 Operating lease liabilities 35,120 43,346 Other noncurrent liabilities 36,835 34,544 Total liabilities 2,010,304 1,913,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 690,574 688,313 Retained earnings 1,160,113 1,131,281 Treasury stock (528,758 ) (475,972 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (114,267 ) (99,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,208,364 1,244,777 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,218,668 $ 3,158,741

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 206,978 $ 196,328 $ 401,540 $ 392,074 License 64,314 34,727 124,599 55,929 Maintenance 50,562 53,155 101,980 105,518 Services 18,571 17,459 35,386 33,334 Total revenues 340,425 301,669 663,505 586,855 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 179,333 158,614 345,619 318,099 Research and development 40,642 35,029 78,449 69,543 Selling and marketing 35,391 28,660 69,999 56,798 General and administrative 28,362 31,937 54,237 59,712 Depreciation and amortization 32,240 32,005 63,078 63,589 Total operating expenses 315,968 286,245 611,382 567,741 Operating income 24,457 15,424 52,123 19,114 Other income (expense) Interest expense (11,784 ) (11,260 ) (22,678 ) (22,735 ) Interest income 3,051 2,865 6,210 5,719 Other, net 2,006 1,434 4,256 52 Total other income (expense) (6,727 ) (6,961 ) (12,212 ) (16,964 ) Income before income taxes 17,730 8,463 39,911 2,150 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,388 1,962 11,079 (2,406 ) Net income $ 13,342 $ 6,501 $ 28,832 $ 4,556 Income per common share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 114,669 117,718 114,976 117,605 Diluted 115,205 119,010 115,649 118,958 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,342 $ 6,501 $ 28,832 $ 4,556 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 6,027 5,292 11,008 10,708 Amortization 26,213 28,111 52,721 56,278 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,773 2,655 5,489 5,000 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,146 1,175 2,299 2,357 Deferred income taxes (3,018 ) (3,480 ) (6,385 ) (9,558 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,800 7,720 14,758 14,423 Other 523 542 1,124 436 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (23,700 ) 619 (14,040 ) 76,754 Accounts payable 1,429 268 (1,319 ) (2,540 ) Accrued employee compensation 8,937 4,324 (10,201 ) (8,401 ) Deferred revenue (4,417 ) (7,855 ) 5,532 297 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities 2,834 (10,644 ) (22,055 ) (45,325 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 38,889 35,228 67,763 104,985 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,377 ) (3,729 ) (3,657 ) (8,075 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (4,531 ) (7,599 ) (10,738 ) (15,652 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (5,908 ) (11,328 ) (14,395 ) (23,727 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,056 596 1,962 1,648 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 375 4,245 1,397 7,044 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (265 ) (590 ) (5,802 ) (14,796 ) Repurchases of common stock (24,847 ) (39,411 ) (62,707 ) (39,411 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 20,000 — 60,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (10,000 ) (15,000 ) (20,000 ) (30,000 ) Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (11,481 ) (9,737 ) (21,219 ) (19,475 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (5,183 ) (4,672 ) (9,369 ) (8,272 ) Net decrease in settlement assets and liabilities (3,970 ) (6,817 ) (3,970 ) (6,817 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (34,315 ) (71,386 ) (60,313 ) (181,343 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 1,402 (347 ) (1,062 ) (388 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 68 (47,833 ) (8,007 ) (100,473 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 176,067 212,742 184,142 265,382 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 176,135 $ 164,909 $ 176,135 $ 164,909 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,953 $ 146,213 $ 118,953 $ 146,213 Settlement deposits 57,182 18,696 57,182 18,696 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 176,135 $ 164,909 $ 176,135 $ 164,909

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 13.3 $ 6.5 $ 28.8 $ 4.6 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 4.4 2.0 11.1 (2.4 ) Net interest expense 8.8 8.4 16.5 17.0 Net other income (expense) (2.0 ) (1.4 ) (4.3 ) (0.1 ) Depreciation expense 6.0 5.3 11.0 10.7 Amortization expense 26.2 28.1 52.7 56.3 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6.8 7.7 14.8 14.4 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 63.5 $ 56.6 $ 130.6 $ 100.5 Significant transaction-related expenses: Employee related actions — 2.9 — 3.7 European datacenter migration 1.3 — 1.8 — Divestiture transaction related 1.4 — 1.4 — Other — 0.5 — 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66.2 $ 60.0 $ 133.8 $ 105.1 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 340.4 $ 301.7 $ 663.5 $ 586.9 Interchange 103.8 87.5 197.0 174.8 Revenue, net of interchange $ 236.6 $ 214.2 $ 466.5 $ 412.1 Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28 % 28 % 29 % 26 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Segment Information (millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Banks $ 141.9 $ 114.1 $ 274.1 $ 210.0 Merchants 36.5 37.4 77.5 76.1 Billers 162.0 150.2 311.8 300.8 Total $ 340.4 $ 301.7 $ 663.4 $ 586.9 Recurring Revenue Banks $ 60.7 $ 63.6 $ 122.0 $ 126.0 Merchants 34.9 35.7 69.7 70.9 Billers 161.9 150.2 311.8 300.7 Total $ 257.5 $ 249.5 $ 503.5 $ 497.6 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 70.2 $ 54.5 $ 134.9 $ 91.7 Merchants 7.8 13.0 22.5 27.8 Billers 28.3 34.6 54.7 68.6

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.12 $ 13.3 $ 0.05 $ 6.5 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.02 2.1 0.02 2.6 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 6.9 0.06 7.1 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.04 4.5 0.05 6.3 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 5.2 0.05 5.9 Total adjustments $ 0.17 $ 18.7 $ 0.18 $ 21.9 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.29 $ 32.0 $ 0.23 $ 28.4 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions (Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 0.25 $ 28.8 $ 0.04 $ 4.6 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.02 2.4 0.03 3.5 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.12 13.9 0.12 14.1 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.08 9.6 0.11 13.0 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.10 11.2 0.09 11.0 Total adjustments $ 0.32 $ 37.1 $ 0.35 $ 41.6 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 0.57 $ 65.9 $ 0.39 $ 46.2

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Recurring Revenue (millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 206.9 $ 196.3 $ 401.5 $ 392.1 Maintenance fees 50.6 53.2 102.0 105.5 Recurring Revenue $ 257.5 $ 249.5 $ 503.5 $ 497.6 Annual Recurring Revenue* (ARR) Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ARR bookings $ 18.1 $ 17.6 $ 39.2 $ 27.3

