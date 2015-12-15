Biodesix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Highlights

Second quarter 2022 core Lung Diagnostic revenue of $7.3 million increased 52% over the comparable period in 2021;

Received Medicare coverage for the Nodify CDT® Lung Nodule Test;

Announced strategic arrangements during the quarter (Royal Philips, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Bio-Rad);

Reaffirm 2022 revenue outlook of between $37.5 million and $39.5 million;

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:00 a.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BDSX #patientsfirstBiodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced its financial and operating results for second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“We are thrilled to announce strong growth from our core lung diagnostic testing, with an increase in revenue of 52% over the second quarter of 2021 and 56% over the first quarter of 2022,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “With the recent Medicare coverage of the Nodify CDT® test, all five of our core lung diagnostic tests are now covered, which will help drive adoption of the test and improve margins over the long term.

In addition, we announced two exciting corporate arrangements. The first, announced with Royal Phillips, integrates our Nodify Lung® tests into its Lung Cancer Orchestrator patient management system to help facilitate digital ordering of the tests following detection of a lung nodule with the ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes. The second, announced with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Bio-Rad Laboratories, allows us to leverage the capabilities of these leading organizations to potentially bring new transformative diagnostics to market, including our initial intention to co-develop a molecular minimal residual disease (MRD) test for solid tumors.

Overall, our progress and positive trends in our core lung diagnostics tests in the first half of the year solidifies our confidence in reaffirming our 2022 revenue guidance.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021 (where applicable):

  • Total revenue of $11.0 million, a decrease of 8%, driven primarily by an anticipated year-over-year decline in COVID-19 diagnostic testing revenue, offset by strong year-over-year growth in core lung diagnostics:

    • Core lung diagnostic revenue of $7.3 million, reflected a year-over-year increase of 52% that was driven primarily by the increased adoption of Nodify Lung nodule management tests (Nodify CDT & Nodify XL2 tests);
    • COVID-19 testing revenue of $3.0 million reflected a year-over-year decrease of 51% that was driven by the shift to at-home rapid antigen testing;
    • BioPharma Services revenue of $0.7 million decreased 29% year-over-year. COVID-related delays in clinical study enrollment and sample shipping logistics have begun to recover but are still impacting timelines for existing and new agreements;
  • Second quarter 2022 gross margin of $7.0 million, or 64% as a percentage of revenue as compared to 40% in the comparable prior year period primarily driven by the shift of sales to higher-margin core lung diagnostics and away from lower-margin COVID-19 testing;
  • Operating expenses (excluding direct costs and expenses) of $18.6 million, an increase of 21% driven primarily by growth in sales and marketing to drive our growth in core lung diagnostics sales as well as the recent GeneStrat NGS™ commercial launch;

    • Includes non-cash stock compensation expense of $1.4 million as compared to $0.5 million;
  • Net loss of $15.8 million, an increase of 39%, driven primarily by the loss on extinguishment charge resulting from the restructuring of the contingent consideration agreement with Integrated Diagnostics (Indi);
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $28.7 million, inclusive of $5.1 million in restricted cash, as of June 30;

    • Raised net proceeds of $27.3 million during the quarter through debt and equity offerings;
    • Includes principal payment of $3.0 million on the 2021 Term Loan and $2.0 million for scheduled milestone payment in April 2022 to Indi.

2022 Financial Outlook

The Company reaffirms its 2022 financial outlook and expects to generate between $37.5 million and $39.5 million in total revenue in 2022.

Conference call and webcast information

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast today, August 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investor dial-in (domestic):

800-715-9871

Investor dial-in (international):

646-307-1963

Conference ID:

8620846

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rf64jw58

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

For a full list of Biodesix’s press releases and webinars, please visit Biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an unprecedented 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it is possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 14, 2022 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2022, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Biodesix, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Assets

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

23,586

 

 

$

32,712

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $52 and $158

 

 

5,452

 

 

 

3,656

 

Other current assets

 

 

6,019

 

 

 

7,245

 

Total current assets

 

 

35,057

 

 

 

43,613

 

Non‑current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

4,179

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

10,688

 

 

 

11,617

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

3,952

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

15,031

 

 

 

15,031

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

1,657

 

Total non‑current assets

 

 

40,172

 

 

 

32,484

 

Total assets

 

$

75,229

 

 

$

76,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,791

 

 

$

1,662

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

6,667

 

 

 

7,665

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,230

 

 

 

1,850

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

 

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

 

8,151

 

 

 

17,764

 

Current portion of notes payable

 

 

11,771

 

 

 

19

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

33,074

 

 

 

28,960

 

Non‑current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long‑term notes payable, net of current portion

 

 

8,596

 

 

 

9,993

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,902

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

22,916

 

 

 

16,028

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

70

 

 

 

1,389

 

Total non‑current liabilities

 

 

34,484

 

 

 

27,410

 

Total liabilities

 

 

67,558

 

 

 

56,370

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 (2022 and 2021) shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 39,978,844 (2022) and 30,789,649 (2021) shares issued and outstanding

 

 

40

 

 

 

31

 

Additional paid‑in capital

 

 

341,014

 

 

 

321,669

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(333,383

)

 

 

(301,973

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

7,671

 

 

 

19,727

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

75,229

 

 

$

76,097

 

Biodesix, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19

 

$

2,954

 

 

$

6,064

 

 

$

3,938

 

 

$

29,296

 

Lung diagnostic

 

 

7,252

 

 

 

4,774

 

 

 

11,901

 

 

 

8,737

 

Diagnostic testing revenue

 

 

10,206

 

 

 

10,838

 

 

 

15,839

 

 

 

38,033

 

Biopharma services

 

 

744

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

2,718

 

Total revenues

 

 

10,950

 

 

 

11,885

 

 

 

17,498

 

 

 

40,751

 

Direct costs and expenses

 

 

3,980

 

 

 

7,085

 

 

 

7,215

 

 

 

25,303

 

Research and development

 

 

3,361

 

 

 

3,323

 

 

 

6,567

 

 

 

6,644

 

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

 

 

15,235

 

 

 

11,425

 

 

 

29,722

 

 

 

23,352

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

639

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,622

 

Impairment loss on intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

22,576

 

 

 

22,472

 

 

 

43,585

 

 

 

56,921

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(11,626

)

 

 

(10,587

)

 

 

(26,087

)

 

 

(16,170

)

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,346

)

 

 

(815

)

 

 

(2,483

)

 

 

(1,466

)

Loss on extinguishment of liabilities

 

 

(2,952

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,952

)

 

 

(728

)

Other income, net

 

 

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

1

 

Total other expense

 

 

(4,198

)

 

 

(815

)

 

 

(5,323

)

 

 

(2,193

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,824

)

 

$

(11,402

)

 

$

(31,410

)

 

$

(18,363

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(0.68

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

39,239

 

 

 

27,730

 

 

 

35,177

 

 

 

27,020

 

 

Contacts

Media:
Bobbi Coffin

[email protected]
(303) 892-3203

Investors:
Chris Brinzey

[email protected]
(339) 970-2843

Related Stories

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – July 31, 2022

Press Release: Sanofi and Innovent Biologics enter strategic collaboration to accelerate development of oncology medicines and expand presence in China

UPDATE — Rain Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 MANTRA Trial for Milademetan in Liposarcoma

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation calls for Canadian proposals to study the microbiome’s role in health and diseases

SOPHiA GENETICS to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2022, in New York City

Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Public Offering

You may have missed

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – July 31, 2022

Press Release: Sanofi and Innovent Biologics enter strategic collaboration to accelerate development of oncology medicines and expand presence in China

UPDATE — Rain Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 MANTRA Trial for Milademetan in Liposarcoma

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation calls for Canadian proposals to study the microbiome’s role in health and diseases

SOPHiA GENETICS to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2022, in New York City

error: Content is protected !!