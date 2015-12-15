Advance Partners Earns Two Industry Awards for Financial Excellence

Company recognized for innovation in payroll funding and as a financial services provider of the year

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advance Partners, a Paychex company, which provides payroll funding, strategic consulting services and comprehensive back office solutions to staffing firms, announced today that they have been named the winner of two industry awards.

Advance Partners has been named a Pan Finance Award winner in the category of Most Innovative Payroll Financing Services. Pan Finance, a source of global financial intelligence, continues to highlight leading examples of best practices across the finance industry with its quarterly awards.

Advance Partners was also recognized as the Financial Services Provider of the Year by Corporate LiveWire, a platform that provides business professionals globally with corporate news and information. The organization’s award program honors companies for business achievement and expertise in their field.

“These two awards are a testament to the hard work of every single Advance Partners employee. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has gone the extra mile to ensure our clients received the financing and related services they needed to sustain and grow their businesses,” said Jeremy Bilsky, Senior Director & General Manager of Advance Partners. “We are fortunate to have smart and talented people who consistently come up with new and innovative ways to deliver for our clients.”

Beyond financial success, the Pan Finance Awards recognize companies for innovation, stewardship of the environment, and positive impact on society. The Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards celebrate the success and achievements of companies that are results-driven and service-focused while taking an innovative approach to business performance.

“We’re proud that outside organizations are taking notice of the innovation that’s happening here at Advance Partners,” said Mike Brew, Director of Sales and Marketing at Advance Partners. “You can’t have the kind of success we’ve had, especially in the uncertain climate like we’ve seen over the past few years, without having a culture of innovation. We exist to make our clients’ lives easier, and we’re focused on continuing to do just that.”

Advance Partners champions next-level staffing firm growth through payroll funding, back office solutions, and strategic business coaching. As a Paychex company, we offer the resources, stability, and innovation of an HR industry leader.

