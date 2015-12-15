Jellysmack Hires FinTech Chief to Expand Financial Solutions for Creators

Financial Technology Executive Dov Marmor Joins as Chief Business Officer & Head of JellyFi

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jellysmack, the global creator company, continues to strengthen its executive team with the addition of financial technology leader Dov Marmor as Chief Business Officer & Head of JellyFi, the company’s newly established creator finance division.

In his new role, Marmor will spearhead JellyFi which will expand Jellysmack’s financial and capital solutions for creators. The initiative will enable creators to unlock their full business potential through new financial technology tools the company is developing.

Most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Railsbank North America, Marmor brings 16 years of fintech expertise to Jellysmack, specifically creating innovative financial products. Prior to Railsbank, he was a senior leader at B2B fintech platforms Green Dot BaaS and Currencycloud, building products for major technology companies like Uber, Quickbooks, TurboTax, Wealthfront and more. Marmor also teaches a FinTech intensive at Cornell University and co-hosts the FinTech Rapid Fire podcast with Scarlett Sieber.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Jellysmack to give creators a unique growth advantage with paths to access capital that can’t be found anywhere else,” said Marmor. “For any new business, capital is integral to growth, but the financial industry simply does not know how to underwrite creator assets. Jellysmack has the data and expertise to be a trusted financial partner to creators who need capital to take their businesses to the next level.”

With JellyFi, Jellysmack aims to solve a multitude of creator growth pain points such as building teams, diversifying investments, scaling operations, and funding passion projects. The initiative builds on the success of the company’s YouTube catalog licensing program, which was announced earlier this year and brought Jellysmack’s total plan for creator investments to $750M.

“Jellysmack has been helping creators grow and easily expand their audiences for years,” said Sean Atkins, President of Jellysmack. “More than ever, we believe digitally-native talent who can effectively scale their operations have the ability to transcend traditional borders and build major global businesses and brands. With Dov on the team to lead JellyFi, we’re investing even more into the long-term success of our creator partners, empowering them with the resources needed to Go Bigger.”

JellyFi is the newest tech-powered creator solution from Jellysmack. Last year, the company’s creator tech stack attracted a nine-figure Series C investment, propelling the company to unicorn status. In 2022, Fast Company recognized Jellysmack as the “Most Innovative Company in Video.”

Marmor’s hiring follows a string of executive leadership hires by Jellysmack. Over the last year, former MTV President and Chief Digital Officer for Discovery Communications Sean Atkins was appointed President; former Expedia SVP & GM Thierry Bedos was hired as Chief Technology Officer; accomplished YouTube executive Youri Haznov joined as Chief International Officer; and former Viacom Digital Studios Chief Stefanie Schwartz was tapped to serve as Global Head of Platform Partnerships.

