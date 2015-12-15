IP Infusion Announces OcNOS® 6

Mature and scalable Provider Edge and Carrier Ethernet solutions for converged, wireless and fixed networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousnetworks—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced general availability for OcNOS® 6 networking software. This major upgrade of the company’s flagship network operating system (NOS) product supports a wide range of Telecom use cases while driving down Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The global 5G rollout, in tandem with expanding fiber broadband, enables bandwidth-intensive applications. These in turn are driving consumer demand for increased access speeds on carrier, cable, and mobile among other networks. IP Infusion’s OcNOS 6 supports a broad range of diverse use cases in aggregation, transport and provider edge routing to meet these challenges while also putting innovation back into the hands of the operator, releasing them from vendor lock-in.

“We’ve been working with IP Infusion to expand our network capacity to deliver innovative services for our customers,” said Feka Samakuva, Director of Networks of Netomnia. “IP Infusion’s OcNOS 6 continues to grow the value of its networking operating system by further broadening its platform to enable additional service expansion for customers.”

New features in OcNOS 6:

Scalable software for Terabit switching bandwidth.

Enhanced Timing & Synchronization, which reduces costs by eliminating external timing equipment.

Segment Routing improves routing performance for broadband aggregation.

Robust Layer 2 protection switching for Carrier Ethernet solutions.

Enable 400G networks for 5G mobile, fixed broadband and routed optical networking.

Enhanced data models for network automation, orchestration and control.

“Broadcom and IP Infusion have collaborated for many years to deliver scalable, carrier-grade solutions with open networking architectures for network operators around the world,” said Wei-Ai Tai, director of business development, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “IP Infusion’s OcNOS 6 increases our broad platform support with enhanced timing and synchronization features for 5G migrations.”

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS 6 extends the choice of Edgecore platforms for our customers who are looking for broad scalability,” said Heimdall Siao, President of Edgecore. “Together, Edgecore and IP Infusion meet the growing demand for bandwidth through open networking solutions for wireless and fixed networks.”

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS 6 software platform is another step towards empowering service providers to bring more 5G services to market using an open networking architecture,“ said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “The partnership between UfiSpace and IP Infusion will deliver to our customers carrier-grade, multi-service solutions and enable 400G networks for both 5G mobile and fixed broadband.”

“Fiber broadband rollouts, 5G adoption, and edge cloud are placing pressures on the aggregation portion of the network,” said Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading. “Heavy Reading survey data shows that many network operators are looking to disaggregated network architectures to address this segment – including white box models – but they can’t sacrifice key features and high performance. Products like OcNOS 6 that combine openness with leading edge features and scale provide an alternative to traditional models for operators looking to invest in disaggregation.”

OcNOS® was recently validated by GigaOm, which named it the most complete Network Operating System (NOS) platform of the 20+ NOS evaluated. In the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report, OcNOS ranked ahead of incumbent providers including Cisco, Juniper and Nokia, as a Leader and Outperformer in its Network Service Providers (NSP) Report.

“OcNOS 6 leverages IP Infusion’s two decades of market leadership to deliver high-performance routing, seamless migration on a broad set of white box hardware, network silicon and optics,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “We are committed to helping our customers disaggregate their networks to generate new revenue streams, at significantly lower Opex.”

OcNOS 6 will be generally available on August 12, 2022. For more information, contact us at www.ipinfusion.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness. IP Infusion network software platforms have a proven track record in carrier-grade networking with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Katherine Verducci



1903 PR



[email protected]

408.429.5779