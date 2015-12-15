Adventist HealthCare Moves to the Innovaccer Health Cloud to Support Value-Based Whole-Person Care

Maryland-based not-for-profit provider to implement population health management solution for deeper insights into community health and network operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced today that Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. The not-for-profit health services organization, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was looking to create a unified data platform to help deliver high-quality care to their community and accelerate its mission to transform healthcare through a holistic care model.

One of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C. region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland, Adventist employs more than 6,000 people and provides healthcare for more than 400,000 individuals in the community. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging.

Adventist HealthCare realized that to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care, they needed a platform that unified patient data across disparate IT systems. Value-based care and population health management are increasingly integral to enhancing the patient experience, and to developing successful future healthcare technology solutions. The Innovaccer Health Cloud’s Population Health Management solution will empower their care teams with data-rich, flexible dashboards so they can build the processes that lead to improved health.

“Our goal is to focus on innovative ways to enhance the comprehensive patient journey, from building health awareness in our community to providing comprehensive care and maintaining total well-being,” says Chris Ghion, CIO of Adventist HealthCare. “By unifying patient data on the Innovaccer Health Cloud, we can identify opportunities to deliver more timely and relevant care to continually improve our patients’ care experience. Partnering with Innovaccer is in line with our growth initiatives and commitment to strategic innovation.”

Adventist will deploy Innovaccer’s population health management solution, powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, to promote data transparency across the network. They will leverage the Health Cloud’s powerful analytics to understand costs, population risk stratification, and health management techniques to identify and address specific population management challenges, match risk with levels of care, and personalize treatment plans to lower risk and ensure alignment with value-based care models.

