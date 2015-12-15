AFL Names Seneca Mullins President US Services

DUNCAN, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spligitty Fiber Optic Services, Inc. (“Spligitty”), a leading provider since 2005 of services for the design and construction of fiber optic networks, with a specialization in fiber splicing, testing, and troubleshooting, today announced that Seneca Mullins has been named President of AFL US Services, which now includes Spliggity, by America Fujikura Limited (“AFL”) President and CEO Jody Gallagher. Mullins will continue to lead AFL owned service companies ITC, OTS, Beam, and AFL Enterprise. Spligitty, also a wholly owned subsidiary of AFL, currently employs 65 people with operations across the United States.





Mullins, who reports directly to Gallagher, has 16 years senior management experience, including more than a decade of strategic development and plan execution for multiple AFL operating units. Prior to that, Mullins served AFL in a variety of financial and operational roles of increasing responsibility.

“Seneca is a trusted leader within the AFL family of companies,” said Gallagher. “His extensive telecommunications background and outstanding leadership skills will strengthen Spligitty’s client partnerships, further vital strategic alliances, and expand our sales footprint in the U.S. We believe his strong financial experience will take Spligitty to the next level in its 17-year evolution.”

“I am honored to be named President of AFL US Services and chosen for this leadership role with the Spligitty team,” said Seneca Mullins. “I believe Spligitty has a proven yet agile business model and highly talented management team that perfectly positions us to capitalize on a rapidly changing telecommunications environment. The Spligitty name is synonymous with quality OSP construction and fiber splicing services. As our clients face unprecedented growth, restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, Spligitty will continue to be the go-to, cost-effective provider of a timely suite of services that carriers and their partners need to efficiently manage expanding networks and maximize their budgets.”

About Spligitty

Founded in 2005, Spligitty knows fiber optic cable. In addition to fiber optic splicing, testing, and troubleshooting services, Spligitty offers OSP design and construction services including underground and aerial placement and construction of fiber optic cable. Experienced Spligitty technicians utilize the latest technology and equipment to ensure quality and timely outcomes for their clients. For additional information on Spligitty, visit https://www.spligitty.com/.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, and industrial markets as well as several emerging markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission, and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers, and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications. For more information about AFL, visit: https://www.aflglobal.com/ .

