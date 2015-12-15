macami.ai, a Robotic Process Automation and AI Consultancy, Launches in Austin

Tech Veterans Leveraging Growth of North Austin as a Tech Hub;



AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, co-founders and tech industry veterans Carlos Martin and Venky Cheluvaraj announce the launch of macami.ai, a Cedar Park-based robotic process automation and AI consultancy that demystifies the use of artificial intelligence, RPA and digitization to make businesses more efficient and allow them to scale effectively.





To celebrate the launch, the company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the Austin Chamber of Commerce and Austin Tech Council at Hamlet Co-Working, a co-working facility in Cedar Park that will serve as the company’s headquarters. macami.ai believes in AI for good and is also developing the macami.ai Fraud Abuse Prevention Program – free training both online and within the local community on spotting financial scams with an initial focus on elder abuse prevention.

“We are proud to be a part of the rapid growth of the Austin market, and the emerging northern suburbs, as a tech hub,” said Carlos Martin, Co-Founder & CEO of macami.ai. “In addition to serving the growth of startups and established companies, both my mother and myself were victims of financial fraud and look forward to offering guidance to individuals on how to prevent these scams from happening to others.”

Robotic process automation (RPA), Artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are being leveraged by high growth start-ups and established companies to improve business efficiencies and allow them to effectively scale. With North Austin cited as the latest growing center for tech in Central Texas, the company’s Cedar Park headquarters is ideally suited to serve both local and national customers.

“The Austin Technology Council is excited to have macami.ai as a member from the inception of the company,” said Thom Singer, CEO, Austin Tech Council. “As we look to the future of technology, AI related technologies are a core of the ‘Tomorrow Companies’ that make up the future of Central Texas. As companies like macami.ai launch and grow, we are excited to help them develop community and collaboration in the region.”

At the ribbon cutting event, macami.ai’s founders, who have more than 20 years’ experience in AI deployment, shared how they have trained and mentored the top consulting firms on best case use of RPA and AI technologies and developed cutting-edge solutions to digitally transform Fortune 500 companies. macami.ai’s financial analysis focuses on the top down instead of bottom up. Its approach centers on rapid development and delivery – offering the greatest efficiencies and ROI for processes including sales, invoicing, collections, operations, logistics, manufacturing, IT, and more.

“Austin is an incredibly supportive place for startups and technology companies,” said Roland Pena, SVP of Global Tech & Innovation, Austin Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited that macami.ai has launched and joined the Austin Chamber family. Their goal is to help companies be more efficient and they have a great team with extensive experience in helping companies leverage technology to improve and meet their goals.”

macami.ai has also secured partnerships with Microsoft and Outsystems for low code automation as well as an alliance with consulting company BRQ, who is expanding in the US.

“Our differentiator is in our methodology,” said Venky Cheluvaraj, Co-Founder & COO, macami.ai. “We analyze companies’ financials and how much business processes are costing to recommend and execute simple financial and software solutions that incorporate AI and RPA technology to drive businesses forward.”

About macami.ai

macami.ai is an RPA and AI consultancy headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas that demystifies the use of artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to make businesses more efficient and allow them to scale effectively. The founders have trained and mentored the top consulting firms on best case use of AI and practices of automation and developed cutting-edge solutions that have maximized ROI for companies including TD Bank, communication giant Rogers and Blue Cross. macami.ai analyzes companies’ financials and the cost of business processes with a top down approach to recommend and execute simple financial and software methodologies that incorporate AI and RPA technology. The company will also be providing free trainings online and within local communities on spotting financial scams.

