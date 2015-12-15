Airship Names Tracey Ryan O’Connor Senior Vice President of Global Sales

SaaS martech and ecommerce sales veteran bolsters Airship’s executive leadership team

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirshipAXP–Mobile app experience company Airship today announced the appointment of Tracey Ryan O’Connor as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, O’Connor will be responsible for accelerating Airship’s new business efforts globally, including serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.





“Tracey brings an incredible amount of hands-on leadership experience in growing teams to help global enterprises solve their most pressing needs around digital marketing, personalization and ecommerce,” said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. “Her background is the perfect fit as mobile apps have become the digital center of customer experience, and I’m confident she will be a tremendous force in growing Airship’s talent and market penetration as more companies seek to level-up the value of mobile app experiences.”

O’Connor brings more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing, ecommerce and personalization technologies for companies such as ATG, Neustar and Oracle. Most recently, O’Connor was Group Vice President of Commerce for Coveo, a SaaS company providing AI-powered search technology, which acquired personalization platform Qubit. At Quibit, O’Connor led global sales and was promoted within her first year to Chief Revenue Officer where she led sales, solutions, marketing, customer success and strategy. Prior to that, O’Connor held senior director and regional director roles at Reflektion and SmarterHQ, respectively.

“Airship is the only company focused 100% on helping brands master the full lifecycle of mobile app experience, offering a massive opportunity for brands to optimize every aspect of the destination preferred by their most valuable customers,” said Tracey Ryan O’Connor, SVP of Global Sales, Airship. “I’m thrilled to join Airship to lead our incredibly talented teams in helping more businesses everywhere capture greater value and form stronger, more durable customer relationships.”

O’Connor is a graduate of Fairfield University. She earned her J.D. at the Seton Hall University School of Law.

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more than Airship when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experience (MAX).

From the beginning of apps, Airship powered the first commercial messages and then expanded its data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation, no-code native app experience creation and App Store Optimization (ASO).

Having powered trillions of mobile app interactions for thousands of global brands, Airship’s technology and deep industry expertise have enabled apps to become the digital center of customer experience, brand loyalty and monetization.

With the Airship App Experience Platform and Gummicube’s ASO technology and expertise, brands now have a complete set of solutions to optimize the entire mobile app customer journey – from the point of discovery to loyalty – driving greater value for everyone involved.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

North America:



Deidre Wright



Airship



+1 415-223-0832



[email protected]

Shannon Wojcik



Aircover Communications



585-831-6267



[email protected]

EMEA:



Ana Williams



Airship



+44 (0)20 3405 5160



[email protected]

Pauline Delorme



Tyto PR



+44 (0)20 3934 8882



[email protected]