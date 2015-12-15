Four Investment Banking Leaders Join Rockefeller Capital Management’s Strategic Advisory Group to Further Serve Rockefeller Global Family Office Clients and Corporate Clients – “Part of Growth Strategy”

Stephen Valentino, Scott Spieth, William Drewry and Eric Mun

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockefeller Capital Management today announced the addition of four respected investment banking professionals to its Strategic Advisory team, among them Stephen Valentino, former Global Co-Head of Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank, who becomes Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions at Rockefeller.

The appointments were announced by Gregory J. Fleming, President & CEO, and James Ratigan, President of Strategic Advisory.

Strategic Advisory is one of three businesses inside Rockefeller Capital Management; the other two are the Rockefeller Global Family Office and Rockefeller Asset Management. Fleming said Strategic Advisory is expanding to both better serve Rockefeller Global Family Office clients who own and operate businesses while positioning the firm to selectively serve corporate clients across critical industries, a part of overall growth plans for the business.

“We’re proud of the caliber of people who’ve chosen to join Rockefeller,” said Fleming. “Our expanded banking capacity will be an important element of our broader firm-wide efforts – under Laura Esposito’s leadership as Head of Enterprise Client Coverage – to bring the full suite of the firm’s capabilities to our priority client relationships in all parts of Rockefeller.” Added Ratigan: “I’m confident we’re going to make a significant contribution to the firm in the months and years ahead and, more importantly, place yet one more powerful capability at the fingertips of Rockefeller’s clients and prospects.”

Valentino brings more than 20 years of experience working on global transactions, including M&A, capital raises and corporate divestitures. At Deutsche Bank for the past 13 years, he also provided senior relationship coverage for the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth clients. Earlier, he served as Head of FIG Americas and Head of U.S. Specialty Finance, and prior to joining Deutsche Bank, worked at Lehman Brothers.

Further rounding out the Strategic Advisory team are three other accomplished bankers:

Scott Spieth, most recently Senior Managing Director at Evercore for Corporate Finance, M&A and Strategic Shareholder Advisory, brings 16 years of experience in mergers & acquisitions and shareholder dynamics across a range of sectors. At Rockefeller, Spieth will be Managing Director and Head of Strategic Shareholder Advisory. For the past six years, he’s led teams advising companies on those topics, including shareholder activism. Previously, he worked for more than 10 years at Deutsche Bank as a Managing Director in M&A, where he led transactions for public and private companies. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Scott served for six years as an Army infantry officer. He holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He will be based in Denver.

William Drewry, most recently Managing Director and Head of Internet, Media and Entertainment Investment Banking at Truist Securities, brings more than 20 years of advisory experience with media, technology, digital and private equity clients. Prior to joining Truist, Drewry held a variety of leadership positions at Pursuit Advisory, where he was a founding partner, RBC Capital Markets, Diamond Castle Holdings and UBS. At RBC, he led media sector coverage, completing more than 40 major transactions over four years. Over his career, Drewry achieved top-three analyst rankings for 11 consecutive years and a number one ranking in Institutional Investor four times. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Old Dominion University. At Rockefeller, Drewry will become Managing Director and Head of Internet, Media, and Entertainment next month, based in New York and Atlanta.

Eric Mun also joins Rockefeller from Truist Securities, where he was a Director in Technology Investment Banking for nearly six years in the San Francisco Bay area. He brings 16 years of experience to Rockefeller, where as Senior Vice President he will work closely with colleagues across the team and their clients as technology continues to permeate all industries. Previously, Mun worked in a succession of investment banking roles at GCA, ArchPoint Partners and Wells Fargo. After graduating from the University of California, Davis, he worked in corporate strategy at Hewlett Packard. He will be based in Dallas.

“I look forward to partnering with these individuals as we expand the firm’s capacity to deliver a full suite of business advisory, financing and transaction capabilities to new and existing clients, while complementing our current team of senior bankers serving clients across financial institutions, real estate, industrials, consumer/retail, sports, healthcare and Latin America,” said Ratigan.

