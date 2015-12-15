Aizon Announces New Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Aizon (Bigfinite Inc.), the leader in compliant AI for Biopharma Manufacturing, announced today that John Vitalie will step down as CEO of the company effective as of July 22nd. He will be succeeded by Pep Gubau, founder and CTO, and Executive Chairman of the company.

John has led Aizon through a significant growth phase, driven by the development of Aizon’s new commercial strategy and the hiring of a strong team of executives to the organization.

“John led a significant reshaping of Aizon’s go to market strategy, which has accelerated the company’s growth and placed Aizon at the leading seat. We are extremely well positioned to continue this journey and appreciate John’s contributions,” said Gubau.

“It has been an honor to lead Aizon over the past two years. We have achieved a lot and there is a bright future ahead of this company,” said Vitalie.

As Founder and CTO, Gubau has been responsible for the company’s product vision and technology strategy, shaping the company’s mission of transforming the Pharma and Biotech Manufacturing Industry using Aizon’s innovative technologies.

About Aizon

Aizon is a software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and pharma 4.0 technologies focused on optimizing pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The Aizon analytics platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence with data by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity. Founded in 2014, the company is based in San Francisco and also has a European office in Barcelona.

