Eric Faust Joins Alliant Insurance Services in Los Angeles

Faust to provide full range of strategic employee benefits solutions to West Coast client base

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant–Los Angeles-based benefits consultant Eric Faust has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Assistant Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Faust will leverage his diverse experience and strategic analysis to provide a full range of employee benefits solutions to clients across the West Coast.

“Eric’s experience in employee benefits and finance will add additional depth to our team in Los Angeles,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits “He brings a high level of insight and implementation to the benefits process that will provide extensive value to our clients and partners.”

Faust joins Alliant with experience working with clients across a breadth of industries and sizes. He is highly regarded for his ability to combine financial analysis, plan design, and high-level service to deliver solutions that enhance employee well-being and provide long-term financial strength.

Prior to joining Alliant, Faust was a Benefits Consultant with a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He also has experience as a financial advisor. Faust earned his MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School and his bachelor’s degree in economics from Loyola Marymount University.

Faust can be reached at (310) 490-2891 or at [email protected].

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

Contacts

Nick Kopinga



Vice President



Corporate Marketing and Communications



(949) 260-5004



[email protected]