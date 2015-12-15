Altafid Names David Twardowski Chief Investment Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altafid, a financial technology firm that has created the first fiduciary financial services marketplace, announced today that David Twardowski, PhD, will join the firm as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective immediately.

As CIO, Dr. Twardowski will develop new investment products and manage Altafid’s ongoing product lines, processes, and internal controls. He will also lead the company’s U.S. go-to-market strategy and new product development.

An accomplished executive with significant experience in both the financial and technology industries, Dr. Twardowski led algorithmic trading and investment strategy initiatives at Vise AI Advisors, Avantis Investors, and Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) over the past decade. At these firms, he engaged in all aspects of the investment management process, working closely with clients to build robust investment solutions. Dr. Twardowski also brings a wealth of prior engineering experience from his time working at General Electric Aviation, where he developed flight control algorithms for Black Hawk helicopters. Earlier he worked as a researcher for the National Security Agency (NSA), focusing on projects that addressed national security issues.

“I was excited by how close my vision aligned with Altafid’s on what will help investors – a global financial marketplace focused on low fees, transparency, and a diverse range of quality financial solutions, tied together through comprehensive planning tools. In essence, Altafid offers institutional quality access for mass affluent investors,” he said.

Vito Sciaraffia, PhD, founder and CEO of Altafid, highlighted that: “Dave will contribute with immensely valuable experience in finance and technology to the company. I am very excited to work together with him once again. He is a perfect match for our goal to bring more transparency and access to improve the financial wellbeing of our clients.”

Dave holds a PhD in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

About Altafid

Altafid is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has a presence in New York and Los Angeles.

Balancing purpose and profit. Altafid is committed to having a positive impact on clients, our partners, and society. Altafid is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), and therefore is required to specify one or more public benefits that the corporation seeks to pursue, along with its mission to act in the best interest of all its stakeholders, not just shareholders. Altafid believes in achieving purpose as well as business profit: we are committed to having a positive impact on society through education. For this reason, we partner with the best institutions of higher education in the markets where we operate, providing support for top students. For more information visit: www.altafid.com

