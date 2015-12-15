Altimmune to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 11

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and will provide a business update.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on August 11 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to twelve months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

