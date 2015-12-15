BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

– Reported positive interim Phase 2 data for infigratinib in achondroplasia demonstrating a mean increase in annualized height velocity (AHV) of 1.52 cm/year among all Cohort 4 children 5 years of age and older, and announced addition of a 5th cohort to the trial

– Reported positive Phase 2 data for encaleret in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) and announced design of the Phase 3 pivotal study, which is expected to begin later this year

– Selected a next-generation KRAS G12C dual inhibitor development candidate and plans to be in the clinic in mid-2023

– Presented updated results from the open-label extension of the Phase 2 study of acoramidis in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), which continue to suggest long-term tolerability of acoramidis and stabilization of disease progression in ATTR-CM

– Reported positive data for five early-to-mid-stage genetic disease programs in pipeline, including primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) and recurrent kidney stone formation; Canavan disease; pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) and organic acidemias; recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); and venous, lymphatic and mixed venolymphatic malformations (VM, LM and VLM)

– Received positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending approval in the European Union (EU) for NULIBRY® (fosdenopterin) for the treatment of molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A

– Entered into exclusive license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for BBP-398, a potentially best-in-class SHP2 inhibitor, in oncology; BridgeBio is eligible to receive up to $905 million, including an upfront payment of $90 million received during the quarter and up to $815 million in additional milestone payments and royalties

– Announced sale of Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $110 million

– Secured a two-year deferral for first principal payment on the Company’s senior debt

– Ended quarter with $688.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing financial runway into 2024

“Focused execution is our top priority, and we are delivering with positive proof-of-concept data in three of our key programs so far this year – achondroplasia, ADH1 and LGMD2i. At the same time, we’ve reported positive data for five additional early-to-mid-stage pipeline programs designed to target a range of genetic diseases with high unmet need. Our productive pipeline is bolstered by new value-creating partnerships, which we believe allow us to keep our attention fixed on driving forward the strongest science for patients,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio.

BridgeBio’s Key Programs

Low-dose infigratinib – FGFR1-3 inhibitor for achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia

Positive interim results from Phase 2 trial of infigratinib demonstrated a mean increase in annualized height velocity (AHV) of 1.52 cm/year among all children 5 years of age and older enrolled in Cohort 4 (dose: 0.128 mg/kg once daily) (p=0.02, n=11), the highest dose level evaluated to date based on longest available follow-up at time of data cut

The responder rate was 64% (7 of 11 children) in children 5 years and older enrolled in Cohort 4 (dose: 0.128 mg/kg once daily), with response defined as ≥25% increase in AHV from baseline

For the avoidance of doubt, the 1.52 cm/year AHV was calculated based on all participants 5 years and older in Cohort 4 and not just the responders

Given infigratinib’s profile to date, and after discussions with regulators, BridgeBio has added a 5 th cohort to the trial and has begun dosing children in Cohort 5 (dose: 0.25 mg/kg once daily), with an expected readout of full data at a medical conference in the first half of 2023

cohort to the trial and has begun dosing children in Cohort 5 (dose: 0.25 mg/kg once daily), with an expected readout of full data at a medical conference in the first half of 2023 Infigratinib was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAE), no treatment-related ocular adverse events (AE) and no discontinuations due to AEs including in Cohort 5 (dose: 0.25 mg/kg once daily) participants dosed to date, with a median duration of follow-up of 48.1 weeks across all participants in the study; only a limited number of AEs were assessed as related to study drug and all were Grade 1, the lowest level

There were no dose or exposure-dependent serum phosphorus elevations; a single case of mild hyperphosphatemia (Grade 1, <10% above upper limit of normal) led to a dose reduction in a participant in Cohort 3 (dose: 0.064 mg/kg once daily), the only dose adjustment made to date in the study, and the participant continues at the lower dose without issue

As predicted based on preclinical data, BridgeBio began to see efficacy in Cohort 4; also consistent with preclinical data, the Company expects to see efficacy increase further in Cohort 5 as a result of the higher dose

Baseline AHV for Cohort 4 was 4.01 cm/year, which aligns with expectations for natural history, and responder rates were consistent irrespective of baseline AHV

Infigratinib is the only known oral product candidate currently under clinical investigation for achondroplasia, with issued patents and filed patent applications expected to provide market protection as late as 2041

With more than 55,000 cases estimated in the United States (US) and Europe, achondroplasia is the most common form of genetic short stature and one of the most common genetic conditions

BridgeBio expects to evaluate development of infigratinib in other FGFR-driven skeletal dysplasias, which affect more than 50,000 people in the US and Europe, building on the positive interim Phase 2 data in achondroplasia as well as preclinical data in hypochondroplasia presented at the Endocrine Society’s 2022 annual meeting earlier this year

The Company expects to initiate its pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2023

Encaleret – Calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) inhibitor for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1)

The Company intends to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal study of encaleret in patients with ADH1 by the end of 2022 and expects to release topline data by year-end 2023

Positive data from BridgeBio’s Phase 2b study of encaleret in ADH1 were shared in an oral presentation at the Endocrine Society’s 2022 annual meeting

at the Endocrine Society’s 2022 annual meeting The Phase 2b study demonstrated that treatment with encaleret resulted in rapid and sustained restoration of normal mineral homeostasis by day 5 of therapy which sustained at 24 weeks, and encaleret was well-tolerated without any reported SAEs

If approved, encaleret could be the first therapy indicated for the treatment of ADH1, a condition caused by gain-of-function variants of the CASR gene estimated to be carried by 12,000 individuals in the US alone

Issued patents and filed patent applications are expected to provide market protection for encaleret in ADH1 into 2041

BBP-418 – Glycosylation substrate for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i)

BridgeBio engaged with regulatory health bodies to align on a Phase 3 trial design and intends to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in the first half of 2023

Positive Phase 2 data were shared in a poster presentation at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022 Annual Meeting in March and in an oral presentation at the International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD) in July

at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022 Annual Meeting in March and in an at the International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD) in July If proven to be successful, BBP-418 could be the first approved therapy for patients with LGMD2i

Initial Phase 2 results indicate the potential for BBP-418 to increase glycosylation of alpha-dystroglycan (αDG), which is directly linked to the underlying disease mechanism, and to drive consistent improvements of muscle function in patients through the reduction of creatine kinase, a key marker of muscle breakdown

90- and 180-day data show improvements on walk tests from baseline, which BridgeBio believes suggests a potential impact on clinical function and on the rate of disease progression

Acoramidis (AG10) – Transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)

Topline data from the Month 30 primary endpoint, a hierarchical composite including all-cause mortality and cardiovascular hospitalizations, of the ongoing Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM trial of acoramidis in ATTR-CM are expected in mid-2023

In an oral presentation at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo, BridgeBio shared updates on its data from its ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study of acoramidis in patients with ATTR-CM, which demonstrated that acoramidis continued to be well-tolerated and to potently stabilize TTR

at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo, BridgeBio shared updates on its data from its ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study of acoramidis in patients with ATTR-CM, which demonstrated that acoramidis continued to be well-tolerated and to potently stabilize TTR NT-proBNP, a biomarker of cardiac failure and independent predictor of mortality in ATTR-CM patients, was stable or improving throughout the study and serum TTR levels were sustainably increased from baseline at Month 30

BBP-631 – AAV5 gene therapy candidate for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)

Initial Phase 1/2 data readout is anticipated by year-end 2022

With more than 75,000 patients estimated in the US and EU, CAH is one of the most prevalent genetic diseases potentially addressable with adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy

The disease is caused by deleterious mutations in the gene encoding an enzyme called 21-hydroxylase, leading to a lack of endogenous cortisol production

BBP-631 is designed to provide a functional copy of the 21-hydroxylase-encoding gene (CYP21A2) and potentially address many aspects of the disease course

If successful, BridgeBio’s investigational gene therapy would be the first therapy for CAH to restore the body’s hormone and steroid balance by enabling people with CAH to make their own cortisol and aldosterone

RAS cancer portfolio

BridgeBio has selected a next-generation KRAS G12C dual inhibitor development candidate and plans to be in the clinic in mid-2023. The Company’s development candidate is the first-known small molecule that directly binds and inhibits KRAS G12C in both its active (GTP bound) and inactive (GDP bound) conformations. BridgeBio believes this will lead to differentiated activity in cancer patients with KRAS G12C driven disease as all other clinical stage direct KRAS G12C inhibitors do not inhibit the active oncogenic form of the protein (GTP-bound KRAS G12C)

BridgeBio is also pursuing PI3Ka:RAS breakers, small molecules that block RAS driven PI3Ka activation – a novel approach with the potential to inhibit oncogenic PI3Ka signaling without adverse effects on glucose metabolism

RAS is one of the most well-known oncogenic drivers with approximately 30% of all cancers being driven by RAS mutations, including large proportions of lung, colorectal and pancreatic tumors

Recent Corporate Updates

Exclusive license agreement of up to $905 million with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize BBP-398, a potentially best-in-class SHP2 inhibitor, in oncology: Under the terms of the agreement, BridgeBio received an upfront payment of $90 million from Bristol Myers Squibb and is eligible to receive up to $815 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and tiered royalties in the low- to mid-teens. BridgeBio will retain the option to acquire higher royalties in the US in connection with funding a portion of development costs upon the initiation of registrational studies. Based on the terms of the agreement, BridgeBio continues to lead its ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy and combination therapy trials. Bristol Myers Squibb will lead and fund all other development and commercial activities.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, totaled $688.6 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $787.5 million as of December 31, 2021. The net decrease of $98.9 million is primarily attributable to net cash used in operating activities of $191.1 million. The net cash used in operating activities was partially offset by a $90.0 million in upfront payment received under the License, Development and Commercialization Agreement between the Company, its affiliate, Navire Pharma, Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb (the “Navire-BMS License Agreement”). During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company also received upfront payments of $110.0 million from the sale of its priority review voucher and $10.0 million upon closing of an asset purchase agreement between its affiliate, Origin Biosciences, Inc., and Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. The Company also made a $20.5 million mandatory prepayment of a portion of its term loan obligations under its Amended Loan and Security Agreement in connection with the upfront payment received from BMS.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, increased by $55.1 million when compared to the balance as of March 31, 2022 of $633.5 million. Net cash used in operating activities, which was partially offset by a $90.0 million in upfront payment received from BMS, was $30.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $160.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $153.9 million and $329.3 million, respectively, as compared to $148.0 million and $316.0 million for the same periods in the prior year. The overall increase in operating costs and expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the comparative periods was due mainly to costs incurred related to the restructuring initiative that was started in the first quarter of 2022. Restructuring, impairment and related charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $8.4 million and $31.1 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of impairments and write-offs of long-lived assets, severance and employee-related expenses, and exit costs. The Company continues to evaluate restructuring alternatives to drive operational changes in business processes, efficiencies, and cost savings.

“We expect that operating expenses and cash burn will continue to decline meaningfully in the third and fourth quarters as restructuring charges decline and anticipated additional business development activity allows us to further decrease from this baseline. Cash on hand provides us with runway into 2024,” said Brian Stephenson, Ph.D., CFA, BridgeBio’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s research and development and other expenses have not been significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented. While BridgeBio experienced some delays in certain of its clinical enrollment and trial commencement activities, it continues to adapt with alternative site, telehealth and home visits, and at-home drug delivery, as well as mitigation strategies with its contract manufacturing organizations. The longer-term impact, if any, of COVID-19 on BridgeBio’s operating costs and expenses is currently unknown.









BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 73,746 $ 54,024 $ 75,440 $ 54,486 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and others 109,100 102,069 218,097 224,628 Selling, general and administrative 36,426 45,970 80,139 91,377 Restructuring, impairment and related charges 8,396 — 31,058 — Total operating costs and expenses 153,922 148,039 329,294 316,005 Loss from operations (80,176 ) (94,015 ) (253,854 ) (261,519 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 766 323 1,033 717 Interest expense (20,279 ) (10,839 ) (40,623 ) (20,577 ) Gain from sale of priority review voucher, net 107,946 — 107,946 — Other income (10,816 ) 2,457 (18,391 ) 8,223 Total other income (expense), net 77,617 (8,059 ) 49,965 (11,637 ) Net loss (2,559 ) (102,074 ) (203,889 ) (273,156 ) Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests (7,297 ) 5,726 (2,364 ) 13,729 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio $ (9,856 ) $ (96,348 ) $ (206,253 ) $ (259,427 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.41 ) $ (1.82 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 146,684,804 146,754,299 146,285,694 142,713,463

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Research, development and others $ 14,352 $ 19,284 $ 22,909 $ 41,733 Selling, general and administrative 13,953 12,751 28,505 25,198 Restructuring, impairment and related charges — — 1,172 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 28,305 $ 32,035 $ 52,586 $ 66,931









BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) (1) Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 688,564 $ 787,515 Investment in equity securities 27,141 49,148 Receivable from licensing and collaboration agreements 22,821 19,749 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,754 32,446 Property and equipment, net 16,873 30,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,850 15,907 Intangible assets, net 29,908 44,934 Other assets 31,322 33,027 Total assets $ 862,233 $ 1,012,792 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders’ Deficit Accounts payable $ 8,793 $ 11,884 Accrued and other liabilities 128,057 118,247 Operating lease liabilities 18,586 22,366 2029 Notes 734,047 733,119 2027 Notes 540,779 539,934 Term loans 418,353 430,752 Other long-term liabilities 28,631 22,069 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests (1,499 ) 1,423 Total BridgeBio stockholders’ deficit (1,025,532 ) (870,414 ) Noncontrolling interests 12,018 3,412 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ deficit $ 862,233 $ 1,012,792

(1 ) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.









BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (203,889 ) $ (273,156 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 52,409 63,689 Depreciation and amortization 3,466 4,052 Net loss from investment in equity securities 23,228 — Gain from sale of priority review voucher, excluding transaction costs (110,000 ) — Gain from recognition of receivable from licensing and collaboration agreement (12,500 ) — Fair value of shares issued under a license agreement 4,567 — Accretion of debt 4,383 2,653 Fair value adjustment of warrants 1,390 — Loss on sale of certain assets 6,261 — Impairment of long-lived assets 12,653 3,300 LEO call option income — (5,550 ) Other noncash adjustments 3,742 3,906 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable — (1,040 ) Receivable from licensing and collaboration agreements 2,993 (35,363 ) Receivable from a related party — (8,962 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,021 ) 1,400 Other assets 8,691 (5,723 ) Accounts payable (3,090 ) 13,025 Accrued compensation and benefits (9,402 ) (8,494 ) Accrued research and development liabilities 5,953 2,463 Accrued professional services (602 ) 1,499 Operating lease liabilities (3,348 ) (2,776 ) Deferred revenue 16,641 — Other accrued and other long-term liabilities 8,387 2,599 Net cash used in operating activities (191,088 ) (242,478 ) Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (119,611 ) (509,934 ) Maturities of marketable securities 293,919 238,934 Purchases of investment in equity securities (10,930 ) (20,000 ) Sales of investment in equity securities 9,708 — Increase in cash and cash equivalents from consolidation of PellePharm — 13,654 Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher 110,000 — Proceeds from sale of certain assets 10,000 — Payment for an intangible asset (1,500 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (3,261 ) (4,248 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 288,325 (281,594 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Notes — 747,500 Issuance costs and discounts associated with issuance of 2029 Notes — (16,064 ) Issuance costs associated with term loan (1,120 ) — Purchase of capped calls — (61,295 ) Repurchases of common stock — (55,308 ) Transactions with noncontrolling interests — 70 Repurchase of Eidos noncontrolling interest, including direct transaction costs — (84,840 ) Proceeds from term loan — 25,000 Repayment of term loan (20,486 ) (18,108 ) Proceeds from BridgeBio common stock issuances under ESPP 966 1,652 Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax withholding (476 ) (3,302 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises, net of repurchases 160 11,216 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20,956 ) 546,521 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 76,281 22,449 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 396,365 358,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 472,646 $ 381,128 Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: Cash and cash equivalents – Included in “Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities” $ 470,098 $ 378,420 Restricted cash — Included in “Prepaid expenses and other current assets” 140 176 Restricted cash — Included in “Other assets” 2,408 2,532 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 472,646 $ 381,128





About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the clinical and therapeutic potential of our programs and product candidates, including the availability and success of complete data from our ongoing Phase 2 OLE of acoramidis in patients with symptomatic ATTR-CM, availability and success of topline results from Part B of our Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM trial of acoramidis, the availability and success of additional data from our ongoing Phase 2b study of encaleret for ADH1, the timing and success of additional trials of encaleret for ADH1, including the timing and announced design of a Phase 3 pivotal study of encaleret for ADH1, the availability and success of initial data from our ongoing Phase 2 study of low-dose infigratinib for achondroplasia and our ongoing Phase 1/2 study of BBP-631 for CAH, the timing and success of our RAS program, including the selection of a next-generation KRAS G12C dual inhibitor candidate and plans to be in the clinic in mid-2013, the availability and success of additional data from our ongoing Phase 2 study of BBP-418 for patients LGMD2i, the timing and success of regulatory discussions regarding potential paths to approval for BBP-418, the ability of BBP-418 to be the first approved therapy for patients with LGMD2i, the timing and success of a Phase 3 trial of BBP-418 in patients with LGMD2i, the timing, success and announced design of our Phase 2/3 trial for BBP-711 for PH1, the availability and success of additional data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of BBP-812 for the treatment of Canavan disease, the availability and success of additional data from our ongoing Phase 1 study of BBP-671 for PKAN and organic acidemias, the availability and success of Phase 2 data for PTR-01 in patients with RDEB, the availability and success of Phase 1b data for VT30 topical gel (BBP-681) in patients with VM, LM and VLM, the success of our license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize BBP-398, including our eligibility for development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and tiered royalties, the success of our asset purchase agreement with Sentynl Therapeutics, including our ability to achieve future milestone and royalty payments from Sentynl Therapeutics and the timing of these events and the timing and success of a potential decision by the EC on NULIBRY (fosdenopterin) for patients with MoCD type A based on a positive CHMP opinion for NULIBRY, the success of our academic partnership with Baylor School of Medicine and our founding affiliation with Bakar Labs, the success of our updated strategic collaboration with Helsinn Group, including our ability to achieve future milestone and royalty payments from Helsinn and the timing of these events, the timing and success of partnering and out-licensing discussions for certain programs in our pipeline, the timing and availability of delayed debt draws under our senior secured credit facility, the success of our reduction in operating expenses and our expectations for our operating expenses and cash burn for the second quarter, the success of our restructuring initiative and its savings being realized, as well as our anticipated cash runway, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, initial and ongoing data from our preclinical studies and clinical trials not being indicative of final data, the potential size of the target patient populations our product candidates are designed to treat not being as large as anticipated, the design and success of ongoing and planned clinical trials, future regulatory filings, approvals and/or sales, despite having ongoing and future interactions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies to discuss potential paths to registration for our product candidates, the FDA or such other regulatory agencies not agreeing with our regulatory approval strategies, components of our filings, such as clinical trial designs, conduct and methodologies, or the sufficiency of data submitted, the continuing success of our collaborations, the Company’s ability to unlock additional funding under our credit facility, potential volatility in our share price, potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

