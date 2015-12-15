Amy Amick Joins Experity Board of Directors

Executive Leader Brings Two Decades of Healthcare Experience to Role

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experity, the national leader in on-demand care solutions, announced the appointment of Amy Amick to its Board of Directors. Ms. Amick is a veteran of the healthcare technology industry and most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of SPH Analytics (SPH), the national leader in member experience measurement and engagement for the health insurance industry.





“With a track record of success and deep knowledge of the healthcare sector, we are very excited to have Amy join our Board,” said David Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Experity. “Experity continues to grow, and as we enter our next chapter alongside our partners at GTCR, it is critical that we have a diverse set of voices and perspectives represented within the leadership of our company. Amy’s insight into healthcare innovation, business development and product evolution will be critical as we continue to expand our capabilities.”

Prior to joining SPH, Ms. Amick was a senior executive at MedAssets, a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions, where she served as President of its Revenue Cycle Management segment. Before MedAssets, Amick served as the Chief Operating Officer for M*Modal, a leading healthcare technology provider of advanced clinical documentation solutions. She previously served as General Manager, Worldwide Services at Microsoft where she was responsible for commercial and customer-facing functions across Microsoft’s Health Solution Group. Prior to that, she held executive positions within Allscripts and Cerner and client-facing roles at Arthur D Little, Navigant Consulting, and Owens & Minor. Amick received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and a BA in political science and leadership studies from the University of Richmond.

Ms. Amick commented: “It’s a privilege to join the Board of Experity and to be part of a team that is helping innovate how we support healthcare providers through dynamic software solutions and services. The business is helping address some of the systemic challenges I have seen in my over 20 years of experience in the sector, and the opportunity to help lend my support to these efforts is something I look forward to.”

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Nearly 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

