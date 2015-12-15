Maximus Names Jason Tone as Senior Vice President, Technology and Consulting Services, for Healthcare

Industry Veteran to Lead Growth of Technology and Consulting Services for Federal Health Agencies

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that Jason Tone has been named the company’s Senior Vice President, Technology and Consulting Services, for Healthcare. Tone is a leading technology executive with vast experience in market expansion for top government contractors. At Maximus, Tone will be tasked with leading the growth of the company’s Technology and Consulting Services (TCS) within the health market as a complement to the team’s current strong Business Process Services (BPS) business within health agencies.

“We are excited to add Jason to our team, as another proven leader with a track record of success to accelerate growth in our technology and consulting services,” said Scott Barr, Senior Vice President for Technology and Consulting Services. “The range of technologies already offered by Maximus, ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to cybersecurity and cloud capabilities, has established our position as market leader. Now we have an opportunity to bring more of these innovations and solutions to federal health agencies as we help our clients position for the future.”

Tone joins Maximus from Booz Allen Hamilton, where he worked since 2006 and had most recently served as Vice President. One of his highlights during his time there was developing and growing their health consulting business through the expansion of contracts focused on public health analytics, health promotion and wellness, and information technology.

A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Tone served 10 years in the Air Force as a Fighter Aircraft Maintenance Officer, leadership instructor, and Air Force Intern serving roles in the Secretary of the Air Force Action Group and Joint Staff.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Maximus team at this excitement moment, as the company leverages its technology capabilities and its people to provide even more for federal health agencies,” said Tone. “I’ve been fortunate to work with clients with critical missions across the globe, particularly as they faced the COVID-19 pandemic, and understand the importance of implementing emerging technologies to rise to the challenge. My goal is to further bolster the Maximus position as a premier innovator in the federal technology space while providing better insight and outcomes for our customers.”

About Maximus



As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com/federalhealth.

Contacts

Media & Public Relations



Eileen Cassidy Rivera, [email protected]