Robert J. Farrell Named CEO of mPulse Mobile

Technology Industry Veteran to Drive Growth, Extend Market Leadership and Drive Improved Healthcare Outcomes

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Robert “Bob” Farrell as CEO. Mr. Farrell will also join mPulse Mobile’s board of directors. Chris Nicholson, mPulse Mobile’s founder and current CEO, will continue to be a major part of the company’s strategy and vision in his role as a strategic advisor and as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Mr. Farrell brings to mPulse Mobile a proven track record of building companies that create strong value through technology innovation and market leadership that help customers and their constituencies achieve desired outcomes. Most recently, Bob was the Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz which was acquired by a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners and concurrently combined with Worldwide Express to create one of the nation’s largest 3rd party technology-driven supply chain and logistics providers. During his time at GlobalTranz, the company significantly increased revenue and profitability through both organic and acquired growth driven by disruptive technology that improved outcomes for all parties in the company’s ecosystem.

“I am delighted to have Bob join mPulse Mobile as CEO,” said Chris Nicholson, Founder and mPulse Mobile board member. “We have built a differentiated and market leading platform that is poised to be scaled further. I look forward to continuing to play a role in the ongoing strategic development of the company. I am confident that under Bob’s leadership we will continue to be a disruptive force in our industry while executing on the company’s mission to improve health outcomes by increasing access and reducing barriers to health engagement, through the use of innovative technology and a focus on health equity.”

“I am excited to join mPulse as healthcare organizations continue to increase their use of technology to better digitally engage with their members, providers, suppliers and partners,” stated Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse Mobile. “Our outcomes-driven behavioral science capabilities and Conversational AI platform position mPulse to accelerate its growth through deeper and wider-ranging solutions. We have a unique opportunity to leverage the company’s success to drive growth organically, through alternative revenue models, and by acquisition. I am excited to be joining such a dedicated team and working with our customers to achieve their business goals, while helping the company evolve.”

With its various partnerships, mPulse supports more than 100 million consumers through conversational health engagement solutions, which focus on improving health outcomes by gathering rich experiential data for deep insights about how consumers manage their health, and then using this information to drive action.

Early in 2022, mPulse announced that PSG has become the company’s majority shareholder and provided new funding to accelerate mPulse’s go-to-market expansion, enable innovation across its health engagement solutions and fuel organic and inorganic growth opportunities. As a result, mPulse has built a new combined set of capabilities that truly differentiate it in the market and have positioned the company to scale.

“Chris Nicholson’s vision and leadership established the foundation that has positioned mPulse for the next phase of growth,” said Marco Ferrari, Managing Director at PSG. “The company will continue to leverage Chris’ expertise, domain knowledge and industry network in his role as a strategic advisor and member of the company’s Board of Directors. We are thrilled to have someone with Bob’s skills and experience lead the company in the next steps of its journey.”

About mPulse Mobile:

mPulse Mobile is reimagining health engagement to inspire healthier lives and deeper relationships between healthcare organizations and their consumers. A leading healthcare Conversational AI platform combines with award-winning health education for the streaming age to deliver tailored digital health engagement that nurtures, educates, and activates healthcare consumers. With more than a decade of experience, 150+ healthcare customers and over one billion conversations annually, mPulse Mobile has the data, the expertise, and the solutions to drive healthy behavior change. To learn more visit mpulsemobile.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 85 companies and facilitated over 325 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

Contacts

mPulse Mobile

Evan Neville



[email protected]

617-960-8912

PSG

Jackie Schofield



[email protected]