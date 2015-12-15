HungerRush Launches OrderAI Talk to Deliver an Engaging Phone Ordering Experience, While Flexibly Transforming Phone Ordering Customers into Digital Customers

With OrderAI Talk, Jet’s Pizza has increased order accuracy, decreased time employees spend on the phone, and continued to provide their customers with an exceptional guest experience

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HungerRush™, the leading cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, today announced the general availability and early pilot results of its OrderAI Talk product.

OrderAI Talk allows restaurant consumers to place phone orders with an artificially intelligent phone bot. It supports increased restaurant efficiency and customer satisfaction through improved order accuracy, accurate and complete voice recognition, full-menu integration, no hold times and a fully integrated POS system with order confirmation and delivery and payment options. OrderAI Talk is the ideal solution for multi-unit restaurants with at least 10 locations, and a high phone order volume.

Key benefits of OrderAI Talk include the following:

Increased order accuracy: Complex menus can be easily integrated with OrderAI Talk so that phone-in customers can customize their orders just as they would if they were in store or talking to a live person.

Ability to upsell every order: The intelligent AI system learns consumer behaviors to engage in smart upselling and smart targeted marketing with each call.

Alleviate challenges from staffing issues: Whether it's small staffs or overworked team members, OrderAI Talk decreases stress on staff by allowing them to forget the phone and focus on what matters most, making great food.

Opt-in to Text Marketing & Ordering: Providing the ability to expand marketing reach and transform analog customers to digital. Automatically send OrderAI Talk customers a text marketing message one week later giving them the ability to quickly respond and place that order via text. 29% of customers who received OrderAI Text marketing placed at least one or more repeat orders.

Improved customer experience: No more busy signals or hold music. Customers can place their orders quickly and seamlessly through the automated attendant from order placement through payment. Of customers that start an OrderAI Talk order, 92% result in completed orders.

Leading pizza franchisee brand Jet’s Pizza, recently completed a pilot program of OrderAI Talk in 70 stores. Following a successful launch, where the restaurant was able to increase productivity of team members and improve customer satisfaction, Jet’s is now offering the solution to all franchisees, with more than 100 signed up to date.

“After seeing a high success with using HungerRush’s OrderAI Text in our locations we were eager to test out OrderAI Talk,” said Aaron Nilsson, CIO of Jet’s Pizza. “The Phone Bot is an important step in our evolution to convert all orders into digital orders. The power of digital and AI is continuing to grow and is improving lives and commerce every day. This solution has been a big win for Jet’s, store employees are less stressed because they are off the phones and focusing on the best part of the job – making pizzas. Our customers are getting a great experience with crystal clear quality ever time, accurate order details and the ability to set up easy payment options.”

“We are continually working toward creating more streamlined services that benefit both the restaurant and customers,” said Perry Turbes, CEO of HungerRush. “By innovating and improving the existing technologies in place, we can free up more time for employees to focus their time on customer satisfaction and food quality.”

To learn more about HungerRush 360 OrderAI Talk, please visit: https://www.hungerrush.com/orderai/.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions that make it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. HungerRush 360 is our flagship all-in-one cloud POS system that integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. HungerRush OrderAI Text is an innovative text-to-order AI solution, which allows customers to place orders via text without application downloads and user acquisition. Visit HungerRush.com.

About Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers Eugene and John Jetts, which has now grown to nearly 400 stores in 19 states. Jet’s Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet’s proprietary spice and herb blend. For more information, please visit www.jetspizza.com.

