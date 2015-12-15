Automate REWIND Brings Back the Best of Automate 2022

Starting today, watch—or re-watch—keynotes, theater sessions, exhibitor spotlights and Automate LIVE interviews from North America’s largest robotics and automation trade show

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate—Automate REWIND launches today, a digital library of content featuring Automate 2022 keynotes, theater talks, Automate LIVE interviews, exhibitor spotlights, and more. Through October 31, anyone can revisit the trends, best practices, and industry insights covering topics from North America’s largest robotics and automation trade show.

Starting November 1, all content will be available exclusively to members of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the organizer of Automate and the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating.

Automate 2022 took place in Detroit this June, returning in-person for this first time since 2019. The biggest show to date, Automate hosted more than 24,000 registrants, 600 exhibitor booths, nearly 200 expert speakers from many of the biggest name in the industry, and more than 2 million virtual views of its digital content.

“Our record-breaking show featured amazing industry leaders sharing their expertise on the latest technologies, trends, and solutions – while also focusing on addressing the ongoing labor shortages,” said Robert Huschka, A3’s vice president of Education Strategies. “It’s impossible for attendees to catch every keynote or educational session during such a busy show, and we know many folks weren’t able to attend in-person. That’s why we’ve put together Automate REWIND—giving everyone the chance to watch this incredibly valuable content that keeps people returning to Automate time and time again.”

Highlights of videos available through Automate REWIND include:

Keynotes: General Motor’s Douglas Stanguini, “Smart Manufacturing Excellence as a Competitive Advantage” Boston Dynamics’ Marc Raibert, “Legged Robots: Today, Tomorrow and the Future” Rachele Focardi, “Future of Work: The Multigenerational Post-Covid Workplace” AI & Manufacturing Keynote Panel, “How Artificial Intelligence is Powering the Next Wave of Manufacturing,” featuring Andrew Ng, Landing AI; Joe Lui , Accenture; Dieter Fox, NVIDIA; Jorge Arinez, General Motors; and Irene J. Petrick, Intel



Show theater sessions: Mobility Trends and Impact on Manufacturing Automation Industry Statistics, Trends & Outlooks Advances in Home Robotics Cutting-Edge Research Driving Automation Forward AI & Virtual Environments: Digital Twin Panel Discussion



Exhibitor interviews Ascent Aerospace Landing AI Matrox Imaging McNaughton McKay SoftRobotics



Automate LIVE 37 interviews with industry executives and experts conducted by Jake Hall of The Manufacturing Millennial and Chris Luecke of the Manufacturing Happy Hour



Plan for Automate 2023 Now: Pre-Registration Open Now



Automate 2023 will be hosted in the same location, at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, May 22-25, 2023. Pre-registration is now open. Exhibitor spots are filling fast, so interested companies should contact James Hamilton, A3’s VP of sales, here to book a booth or explore sponsorship opportunities.

