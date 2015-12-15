Genomind Completes Integration with Epic with support from Parkview Physicians Group

Parkview providers now able to order Genomind testing and view results within their Epic EHR system

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR–Genomind, a provider of genetic testing and population health management solutions for medication management, has partnered with Parkview Physicians Group – Psychiatry in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to complete an interface for laboratory orders and results with Parkview’s Epic electronic health record (EHR) system.

In addition, Parkview has the ability to access Genomind’s Precision Medicine Software from an integrated link within the Epic platform. Genomind’s Precision Medicine Software is a real time tool for providers to apply a patient’s genetic testing results. Providers are able to analyze the patient’s current medication regimen and suggest alternative medication recommendations, providing Parkview healthcare professionals with precision decision support for personalized medication management.

“According to the CDC, adverse drug events cause approximately 1.3 million emergency department visits each year, many of which are caused by just a few drugs. Older adults are nearly seven times more likely to end up hospitalized after such events than younger persons. Genomind’s pharmacogenetic testing and Precision Medicine Software support personalized therapeutic approaches for patients based on their individual genetic makeup, and are designed to improve the triple aim, including patient and physician satisfaction and reduced medical expenses,” said Cynthia Kilroy, Co-CEO, Genomind.

Genomind has helped over 300,000 patients and their providers to select medications to support their mental health journey. Genomind has over 100M covered lives spanning Medicare, Medicaid, and several commercial insurers. Genomind works with and is actively engaged with telehealth/psych providers employer benefit brokers, companies, PBMs, behavioral health carveouts, care management solutions, and ACOs.”

“This integration allows for more efficient management of Genomind orders and results by providing a direct link to the Genomind information systems. The Precision Medicine Software is an excellent tool for real-time analysis of a patient’s medications as it relates to potential drug-drug-gene interactions and unique real time ‘what if’ analyses of alternative and new medications for our patients,” said Jay Fawver, MD, of Parkview Physicians Group. “These unique analytics and genetic testing capabilities provide Parkview providers with another tool designed to help eliminate avoidable drug risks and improve overall care quality for vulnerable patients receiving care.”

About Parkview Health



Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 850,000. Parkview Health’s mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 14,000 co-workers, it serves as the region’s largest employer. Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians.

About Genomind



Genomind is a leading precision health company focused on optimizing the treatment experience for individuals and healthcare providers through actionable genetic insights and innovative health technology. Genomind’s platform integrates precision health technology, and pharmacogenetic testing on an individual and population-level beyond mental health. Built on the foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, Genomind is empowering a more targeted and personalized approach to medication management and supporting providers in a new standard of care. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Clinical inquiries: David Krause, MD, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer – [email protected]

Business inquiries: Cynthia Kilroy, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer – [email protected]