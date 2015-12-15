Arcserve Wins Globee in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Arcserve N Series a winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security. The Arcserve N Series appliance won the Hot Technology of the Year award.

The N Series hyperconverged data protection solution gives organizations a ransomware-free environment by providing multi-layer protection. That includes implementing secure backups for large data sets on physical servers and cloud Windows and Linux instances. The appliance offers a robust and last line of defense with reliable backup, proven disaster recovery, and market-leading cybersecurity for proactive server protection. Nutanix’s object store offers tight access controls, preventing potential ransomware attacks by restricting visibility, thus making it hard for ransomware to encrypt data.

By choosing the N Series, organizations no longer need to take a do-it-yourself approach to implement a comprehensive data protection solution. N Series offers all the components of a complete solution—a resilient platform, scalability, and cybersecurity—through its hyper-availability, incremental and linear scale-out capability, data backup, and cloud services in an all-in-one integrated, turnkey appliance. Arcserve also provides a single point of contact, removing the problems of dealing with multiple vendors, and the appliance is easy to deploy and use.

The N Series benefits organizations of any size and industry experiencing unpredictable and uncontrolled data growth. The organization can start small with this built-to-fit hyperconverged data protection appliance and expand seamlessly as needs increase.

Said Matt Urmston, executive vice president of product management at Arcserve: “We are excited the N Series appliance has been named a winner by the Globee Awards. Behind this outstanding success is our relentless focus on innovation and our drive to protect customer data and ensure it’s always secure, accessible, and optimized. This recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations worldwide and their end-users of products and services.

San Madan, co-president of Globee Awards: “The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative. Though the pandemic has changed how people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

Contacts

Jock Breitwieser



Arcserve



+1 408.800.5625



[email protected]