Run Your Databases Up to 7X Faster and at Scale with Pavilion

Accelerate bare metal and virtualized SQL and modern NoSQL database performance to transform data into powerful outcomes with industry-leading low latency

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPCaaS—Pavilion™ Data Systems, a leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and pioneer of NVMe-Over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF), today announced that Pavilion’s industry-leading platform with unified high performance, sub-millisecond read/write latency, intelligent architecture, patented data protection, and an end-to-end NVMe design makes ANY database, both on bare metal and virtualized, achieve material performance gains by operating up to 7X faster than using NVMe SSDs in a server.

The Pavilion Data Acceleration Platform is composed of the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array (HFA) and Pavilion HyperOS™. The performance density of the hardware and performance algorithms of the software enable the Pavilion platform to keep up with I/O demands from the databases, delivering the industry’s lowest write latency, and improving database transaction commit time and high availability. Writes happen faster by allowing more databases on the same instance or more concurrent users on each database instance, so the ultra-low latency coupled with the high throughput and IOPS enable databases to analyze more data, faster.

Rigorous testing in the Pavilion solutions lab and deployments with customers and industry-leading database consultants showed that Pavilion enabled databases like Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Elasticsearch, and Cassandra to deliver more transactions at lower latency with the same hardware, whether on bare metal or virtualized servers. Pavilion’s lower latency also has a massive effect in VMware environments, requiring less memory from the database on each VM environment. This means more database files on the same virtualized database instance, and/or more virtual machines on the same physical server.

“I’ve worked on pretty much every storage array on the planet at this point, and it takes a lot to impress me. When I started learning about the Pavilion architecture, I was blown away by it. I just love it,” said David Klee, founder and CEO of Heraflux Technologies and a Microsoft MVP and VMware vExpert. “SQL Server on VMware comprises the bulk of the servers that we see in the wild. The unmatched performance that Pavilion offers allows me to reduce my SQL Server memory footprint, pack more SQL Servers on the host while improving performance, and squeeze more out of my expensive SQL server licensing – everyone wins!”

In the world of SQL Server on VMware, customers see an average of 30% to 50% reduction in memory required, which translates directly to 30% to 50% fewer SQL Server licenses. In virtualized SQL Server environments, vSphere licenses are cut as well.

IQVIA, the leader in connected intelligence, needed to scale its Microsoft SQLServer-based analytics platform, and NVMe SSDs inside their servers could not provide the speed required to meet their business expectations, so they used Pavilion’s NVMe/RoCE support.

“We needed an external storage platform that matched the performance we get from internal NVMe SSDs to support a mission-critical SQL analytics use case running on VMware 7,” said Ken Boyer, Director Global Storage MGMT at IQVIA. “The Pavilion platform enabled us to meet this challenging requirement that could not be met with other options.”

“We have shown that ANY database, bare metal or virtualized, is faster on Pavilion than using NVMe SSDs in a server,” said Costa Hasapopoulos, Chief Field Technology Officer and WW VP of Business Development for Pavilion Data. “For testing each database, we leveraged the corresponding industry-accepted synthetic load-generation tool and compared the performance of each database on bare-metal and in virtualized environments using Pavilion’s certified NVMe/RoCE capability for Windows Server and VMware. For Linux we used CentOS and Oracle Enterprise Linux. For all tests the results were resoundingly conclusive, with up to 7X performance boost over using a server with NVMe SSDs, and there is zero virtualization tax.”

Using Pavilion enables customers, partners, and consultants to replace racks of database servers and minimize software license costs, dramatically reducing TCO. This makes Pavilion ideal for accelerating database operations.

Related Materials

For more information about Pavilion, visit www.pavilion.io or contact [email protected].

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion provides the data analytics acceleration platform that enables organizations to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge, and other data-driven workloads, and we are the ideal data I/O platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, and unlimited scalability and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io, and follow Pavilion on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

PAVILION CONTACT:



[email protected]