O’Reilly Sees Strong Sales and Company Growth with Early 2022 Momentum

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced 1H 2022 momentum results detailing a period of explosive growth for the company. Driven by market demand for learning and training technology to help solve the skills gap challenge, O’Reilly saw a 45% growth in sales for new enterprise bookings year-over-year, along with more than 80 new hires, new additions to its executive team, new banner clients, awards, accolades, and more.

On the heels of the company’s strong sales growth in 2021, O’Reilly is reaching new heights with 45% more new enterprise bookings in 1H 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. Joining the company’s roster of market-leading customers is Infobip, adding significantly to O’Reilly’s global expansion, which includes additional customers in EMEA and APAC.

To support this rapid growth, O’Reilly added 82 new hires in 1H 2022, which puts the company on pace to achieve its goal of increasing its global employee base by 20% in 2022. In addition to announcing Jeanne Cordisco as chief people officer, O’Reilly supercharged its executive team with strategic promotions, including Carmen Vetere to chief marketing officer and Adam Witwer to chief product officer. Other notable promotions include Mike Tuckerman to senior vice president of new business sales and Jerry Roche to senior vice president of sales and customer service.

“In 2020, O’Reilly adopted a remote-first culture, giving employees the ability to work wherever they were most productive and opening access to a global pool of talent. As a result, we’ve been able to expand into new regions, welcome new banner customers, and hit high enterprise sales growth, all within the first half of 2022,” said Laura Baldwin, president of O’Reilly. “We’ve continued to focus on delivering the highest quality technical content to our customers—a core reason we’re seeing such strong growth. Over the last year, we’ve continued to focus on innovative new ways to deliver that content and learning through our platform.”

Recent platform innovations include on-demand courses matched to top roles in tech, Microsoft Azure cloud labs, mobile app enhancements, an improved audiobook experience, and more. Platform usage also continues to set records, with O’Reilly’s live online training events drawing more than 500,000 user registrations in 1H 2022. O’Reilly expanded its delivery of its Superstream events as well, with new series focused on security and software development joining existing series on AI and ML, data, cloud, software architecture, and open source.

In 1H 2022, O’Reilly hosted two free O’Reilly Radar events that attracted more than 8,000 registrations, including Building the Workforce of the Future, featuring Jeff Teper, Tim O’Reilly, and Robin Carnahan, and Innovation in the Cloud with host Sam Newman. Later this year, O’Reilly will host similar events on security and on data and AI.

Beyond O’Reilly’s stellar user rates, the company’s learning platform continues to be recognized as an award-winning solution for technology teams to build new skills within their organizations. Training Industry included O’Reilly on its Top Online Learning Library Companies list and EdTech Digest named O’Reilly a finalist in the 2022 EdTech Awards. And O’Reilly customer Grubhub was recognized with a LearningElite award from CLO for its returnship program, powered by the O’Reilly learning platform.

O’Reilly also launched its own inaugural awards program to recognize innovative uses of its platform for upskilling and transforming technology teams. Award winners will be announced later this year. To learn more, please visit https://www.oreilly.com/online-learning/oreilly-awards-2022.html.

