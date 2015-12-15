 As Microchip Shortage Continues, Seats Wired for Heat Remain Cool, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The microchip shortage is putting pressure on automotive manufacturers in more ways than one, as heated seats move into the top five reported problems, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study,SM released today. These noted problems are a reflection of either the heated seat not working properly or the microchip responsible for heating the seats has not been installed.

“The microchip shortage continues to plague the automotive industry and we’re seeing that especially in heated seat systems,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of global automotive supplier benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “Consumers are aware of the supply shortage and its effect on heated-seat options but what’s missing is clear communication from the manufacturers and dealers about when the situation will be resolved.”

Seat quality is measured by the number of problems and level of satisfaction experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

The 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2022.

