Asure Announces Industry-Leading Tax Portal to Enhance Efficiency and Tax Compliance for Payroll Clients, Accountants, and Third-Party Payroll Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software , Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced its new Asure Tax Portal which provides clients with unprecedented transparency into their tax returns, schedule, agency status, tax funding, and payment status—from a single web portal. The Asure Tax Portal also enables accountants and third-party payroll providers to save time, better serve their clients, and make tax compliance easier.

“The new Asure Tax Portal is a game-changer, empowering our payroll customers, CPA partners, and payroll resellers to make more informed decisions and become more efficient with this critical component of their business,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure.

The new Asure Tax Portal is a convenient one-stop site that allows the company’s Payroll clients to access historical and current-year tax data, as well as all related tax information at any time including liabilities, deposit records, and copies of the actual tax returns. In a secure, easy-to-navigate portal, clients can now see the real-time status of all their tax filing reports for Federal, State, and local municipalities. This transparency is especially valuable to Asure’s enterprise tax filing customers with large geographically diverse workforces who must manage taxes across many tax jurisdictions.

Asure’s payroll resellers and CPA partners will also see tremendous value from the new portal as they manage employer taxes across 7,000+ US taxing jurisdictions on behalf of their clients. They now have one place to efficiently manage tax filings for their clients, in a secure location. By eliminating the inefficiencies of connecting to multiple platforms to access tax reports and manual processes to share that data with clients, payroll providers and CPAs can reallocate their time to provide more strategic value for clients.

Asure’s Tax Portal surpasses the industry standard of simply providing access to current tax processing by offering more detail, an easier way to view historical information, an ability to see funding, scheduling, payments, status of registration, issues, action items, announcements, and on the next phase, notices, resolutions, and communications with the tax agencies. HCM competitors offer a repository of processed tax data while Asure’s Tax Portal offers more interactivity, more data, more visibility, and more control of tax information to simplify compliance.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities this new portal creates for our tax business since large enterprises and HCM providers don’t have a lot of great options for storing and monitoring their high-volume tax data. We believe this new addition to our tax products portfolio gives Asure an unmatched competitive advantage in this space,” added Goepel.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management ("HCM") software solutions.

