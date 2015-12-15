LeisurePay Announces the Addition of Mr. Brandon Siemion to Its Executive Team

St. Petersburg, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – LeisurePay today announces the addition of Mr. Brandon M. Siemion as President of Sales & Marketing. Mr. Siemion has held various executive sales positions throughout his career and has demonstrated a proven ability to generate sales and build and manage an effective sales team. Most recently, during his tenure as Executive Vice President at Lumenpulse Lighting, Mr. Siemion helped grow sales revenue for the company to an excess of $100 Million Dollars.





“We are thrilled to add Mr. Siemion to the LeisurePay staff, and we look forward to the experience and leadership he brings to the Company,” stated Chad E. Elie Sr., Founder of LeisurePay.

“I am excited to be a part of LeisurePay and to bring my decades of sales experience to this venture and help them continue their amazing growth,” stated Mr. Siemion. “Their unique solution, I believe, is well positioned and poised for dramatic adoption, and I look forward to being a part of that driving that growth.”

Mr. Siemion will lead the global sales and marketing team. He will be responsible for accelerating revenue growth by expanding the development of new sales channels and developing our sales rep network to sell LPY products and services.

About LeisurePay

LeisurePay is a merchant payment solutions provider powered by the only wholly black-owned bank in America. LeisurePay’s architecture brings blockchain and tokenization solutions to merchants who seek fast, safe, and effective payment solutions. LeisurePay’s decentralized chargeback protocols are poised to revolutionize the systemic problems in today’s chargeback policies. Backed by their token LPY, LeisurePay is dedicated to helping minority-owned merchants access low-cost and no-cost banking and payment solutions.

