FansUnite’s Betting Hero Expands Presence In Pennsylvania Through Agreement with Bankroll

Partnership offers novel sports betting concierge experience

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its U.S.-based brand Betting Hero, the leading live activation and customer experience company in the sports betting industry, has entered into an agreement with Bankroll, a new luxury sports bar experience coming this fall to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As part of the strategic partnership, Betting Hero will help build out Bankroll’s sports betting-focused concierge team, focusing on VIP customer engagement, customer acquisition, and building relationships with gambling and sports betting companies.

Bankroll’s guest experience program provides hands-on sports betting education, including setting up a betting app account, teaching users about the different types of bets they can place, and educating them on how to pay for their online gambling, manage their finances, and withdraw their winnings.

“This latest venture with Bankroll is another illustration of why Betting Hero is expanding so rapidly and why their unique offerings have made them the top live activation company in the country,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “Philadelphia has some of the most passionate sports fans anywhere. Betting Hero will help those fans become more engaged, more educated sports bettors at what is destined to be an unrivaled sports landmark in the city.”

Betting Hero has partnered with more than 200 restaurants and bars in more than 20 states. The company has registered more than 75,000 customers since its acquisition by FansUnite in November 2021, and more than 250,000 since its inception in 2018.

“Betting has become an integral part of the sports fan experience,” said Jai Maw, President of Betting Hero. “Creating a high-end betting experience at a venue like Bankroll gives guests more ways to engage with their favorite games and provides betting companies a truly differentiated way to engage customers. We’re excited to deploy Betting Hero’s sports betting expertise in partnership with Bankroll to create this unique venue catered toward bettors.”

A recent study from Betting Hero’s consulting and research arm – Betting Hero Research – and Epoxy.ai found that 47% of sports bettors said they want to place more bets but currently have a hard time navigating and finding the bets they want. Additionally, 71% of sports bettors find it important or very important to be able to watch what they bet on – and Bankroll will offer dozens of screens for fans to watch their favorite games.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Betting Hero and its team of seasoned sports betting experts to create the next generation of gaming catered to sports fans,” said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. “Our unique concierge service will provide customers customized content, coaching and community unlike any other venue or platform.”

Bankroll is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where online sports betting was legalized in 2019.

About FansUnite

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG, and produces casino style slot games under its Askott Games subsidiary. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused American Affiliate, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

About Bankroll

Bankroll is the premier entertainment and dining destination for the modern, invested sports fan. The 16,000 sq. ft. venue in Philadelphia will feature a restaurant and bar experience by Stephen Starr, unique spaces with numerous screens to watch sports and major events, and a VIP concierge service customized for sports fans. For more information about Bankroll, please visit bankrollclub.com.

About Betting Hero

Betting Hero, a FansUnite subsidiary, is the No. 1 in-person customer acquisition company in the legal U.S. online gambling industry. Founded in 2018, Betting Hero started as a street team helping customers at New Jersey tailgates sign up for newly legalized sports betting apps. Betting Hero now partners with top sports betting and online gambling operators across hundreds of venues spanning the U.S. to help thousands of consumers enjoy their experience betting online. Betting Hero has helped over 250,000 customers at events nationwide register, deposit, and bet at legal U.S. online sportsbooks and casinos.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

