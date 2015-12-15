ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert Judd, Vice President of Finance, will participate in the following investor events:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, with a fireside chat at 5:00 p.m. ET on September 12, 2022
  • The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, with a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. ET on September 13, 2022
  • The Lake Street Big 6 Conference on September 14, 2022

If available, webcasts of the conference presentations and archived recordings will be available in the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Contacts

Investor/Media Contact:
Tina Jacobsen, CFA

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

[email protected]

Company Contact:
J. Todd Koning

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

