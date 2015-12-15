BAE Systems to Participate at Jefferies Industrials Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems plc (BA.L) will webcast live a moderated discussion by the Company’s Group Finance Director, Brad Greve, at the Jefferies Industrials Conference.

Taking place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 1:30 to 1:55 p.m. EST (6.30 to 6.55 p.m. BST), the webcast will be available at Investors – BAE Systems.

A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About BAE Systems

At BAE Systems, we provide some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. We employ a skilled workforce of more than 90,000 people in over 40 countries. We help our customers to stay a step ahead when protecting people and national security, critical infrastructure and vital information. We also work closely with local partners to support economic development through the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:
Beth Neilson, BAE Systems

M: +44 (0) 7787 669236

E: [email protected]

Issued by:
BAE Systems plc

Media hotline: +44 (0) 7801 717739

www.baesystems.com
@BAESystemsplc

Ref: 110/2022

Related Stories

FDA Approves Coherus’ CIMERLI™ (ranibizumab-eqrn) as the First and Only Interchangeable Biosimilar to Lucentis® for All Five Indications, with 12 Months of Interchangeability Exclusivity

Efinix® Extends Breakthrough Family of Titanium Products with Launch of the Titanium Ti180 FPGA

EPM Global Pte. Ltd. Becomes Latest OneStream Software Implementation Partner

DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital Launch Xenith IG Fiber Platform in Asia-Pacific

Wasabi Technologies Adds to Leadership Team in Japan and Australia to Support the Demand for Hot Cloud Storage Across Asia-Pacific

Samsung Electronics Unveils Far-Reaching, Next-Generation Memory Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2022

You may have missed

FDA Approves Coherus’ CIMERLI™ (ranibizumab-eqrn) as the First and Only Interchangeable Biosimilar to Lucentis® for All Five Indications, with 12 Months of Interchangeability Exclusivity

Efinix® Extends Breakthrough Family of Titanium Products with Launch of the Titanium Ti180 FPGA

EPM Global Pte. Ltd. Becomes Latest OneStream Software Implementation Partner

DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital Launch Xenith IG Fiber Platform in Asia-Pacific

Wasabi Technologies Adds to Leadership Team in Japan and Australia to Support the Demand for Hot Cloud Storage Across Asia-Pacific

error: Content is protected !!