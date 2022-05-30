American Express® Launches Digital, Cross-Border Payment Solution for U.S. Small Businesses

American Express Global Pay™ offers a mobile-friendly, self-service payments platform, offering benefits such as Membership Rewards® points and same business day delivery on some payments, along with the trusted backing of American Express

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express® (NYSE: AXP), the leading Small Business Card issuer in the U.S.1, today announced American Express Global Pay – a new digital solution that enables U.S. businesses to securely2 make domestic and international business-to-business (B2B) payments. Through this new digital solution, business customers can send payments funded from their business bank account to their suppliers in more than 40 countries, across a range of currencies, using a simple, mobile-friendly platform. Eligible customers can also earn Membership Rewards® points on their foreign exchange payments.3 American Express Global Pay is currently available to eligible U.S. American Express Small Business Card Members.





“Businesses today start, grow and compete on a global scale,” said Dean Henry, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Services at American Express. “Our U.S. Small Business Card Members told us they want an international payment solution focused on simplicity, convenience and the chance to earn rewards – so we built American Express Global Pay to enable these businesses to easily and effectively manage their B2B payments globally on a secure platform, backed by the trusted service and unique benefits of American Express Membership.”

According to a June 2022 survey by American Express4, 64% of U.S. small and mid-sized business owners and financial decisionmakers said they expect their total spend with businesses outside of the U.S. to increase over the next six months, and cite access to a wider range (43%) of products and services and supply chain diversification (35%) as some of the top business benefits of cross-border B2B spending.

However, one-quarter (27%) cited complexity of the process as one of the top obstacles when making cross-border payments. When asked about the attributes that small and mid-sized business owners and financial decisionmakers are looking for in a cross-border payments solution, nearly half (48%) said transparent fees and rates, on par with a simple user experience (44%). American Express Global Pay addresses these needs by providing:

Integrated user experience: Access American Express Global Pay in the same place you manage your American Express Business Card account, including from your mobile device.

Access American Express Global Pay in the same place you manage your American Express Business Card account, including from your mobile device. Simple and intuitive steps: Pay suppliers with ease and reduce the risk of common errors and delays with fields that dynamically update based on the country of your payment. 5

Pay suppliers with ease and reduce the risk of common errors and delays with fields that dynamically update based on the country of your payment. World-class rewards: Eligible customers can earn 1 Membership Rewards® point for every $30 equivalent on their foreign exchange payments (maximum of 4,000 points per payment). 3

Eligible customers can earn 1 Membership Rewards® point for every $30 equivalent on their foreign exchange payments (maximum of 4,000 points per payment). Same business-day payments: Payments may be eligible for same business-day delivery through American Express Global Pay’s connection to faster payment systems, such as SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, which includes all of the European Union. American Express provides an estimated delivery date when you place an order. 6

Payments may be eligible for same business-day delivery through American Express Global Pay’s connection to faster payment systems, such as SEPA Instant Credit Transfer, which includes all of the European Union. American Express provides an estimated delivery date when you place an order. Transparent exchange rates: Before you send a payment, view and accept the applicable exchange rate.

Before you send a payment, view and accept the applicable exchange rate. Trusted dependability: Send payments with the powerful backing and servicing of American Express.

Send payments with the powerful backing and servicing of American Express. Streamlined application process: Apply online and get a response in minutes.7

To learn more about American Express Global Pay or to apply, visit www.americanexpress.com/globalpay. Additional countries and currencies will be added over time.

AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL PAYMENT SOLUTIONS SURVEY METHODOLOGY



In partnership with a trusted third-party vendor, American Express (Amex) commissioned an online survey among n=315 U.S.-based small- and medium-sized business owners and financial decision makers who use/make business-to-business (B2B) cross-border solutions/payments, defined as those who have 1 to 250 employees. The survey was fielded between June 9- 16, 2022. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 6 percentage points.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL PAY



American Express Global Pay is a money transmission service provided by American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. (American Express). This service is not available to consumers and is currently available only for American Express Business Card customers. Your business must submit an application, which is subject to review and approval by American Express. When you are creating a payment, we display the fees that we will charge you. We also make money from the purchase and sale of foreign exchange. Recipient banks or intermediary banks may charge their own fees, which can reduce the amount delivered to your recipient. For a list of our money service business licenses and information about addressing complaints and other disclosures, visit www.americanexpress.com/us/state-licensing.html. The American Express Global Pay service is a separate service from your American Express Business Card and has different features and terms. If you cancel your American Express Business Card (or if American Express cancels your Card), we will close your American Express Global Pay account. This means that you will not be able to make any more payments using American Express Global Pay. Please click here for Frequently Asked Questions.

1 Nilson Report for non-American Express purchase volume in 2020; American Express based on internal data.



2 American Express Global Pay incorporates encryption, both for stored data (such as account information) and for payments created and transmitted in real-time. The American Express Global Pay platform is deployed within American Express’ state of the art data center that features advanced online and offline security and monitoring against internet attacks. American Express Global Pay implements American Express standards relating to information integrity, transaction security and information security.



3 American Express awards one (1) Membership Rewards point for every USD $30 equivalent of foreign exchange payments that the customer sends using American Express Global Pay. The maximum award per payment is 4,000 Membership Rewards points. Other terms apply.

Terms and Conditions for the Membership Rewards® program apply. Visit membershiprewards.com/terms for more information. Participating partners and available rewards are subject to change without notice.

The value of Membership Rewards points varies according to how you choose to use them. To learn more, go to www.membershiprewards.com/pointsinfo.

4 American Express Global Payment Solutions Survey, June 2022.



5 Payments are subject to various reviews and delays can happen for a number of reasons. The recipient bank has its own policies on when to make funds available to the recipient of the payment.



6 Same business day payments not available for all customers/payments. When a customer creates a payment using American Express Global Pay, American Express provides an estimated delivery date, which takes into account factors such as the size of the payment, the time of day and relevant holidays. American Express does not guarantee the delivery date. Payments are subject to various reviews and delays can happen for a number of reasons. The recipient bank has its own policies on when to make funds available to the recipient of the payment.



7 If a manual review is required, it will take longer to provide you a decision.

