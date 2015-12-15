H2O.ai Ranks in Top Half of Fast Company’s Fourth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

H2O.ai joins Microsoft, T-Mobile, Adobe, PayPal and many others

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fast Company today announced its fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. H2O.ai came in at No. 47, for its dedication to innovation and encouraging employees to share their curiosity, ingenuity and passion for AI.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Dedicated to fostering a maker workplace, H2O.ai encourages employees to share their curiosity, ingenuity and passion for AI. At H2O.ai, each individual maker’s path is organically formulated by their respective strengths, challenges and ambitions and the company encourages a team effort to drive decision making toward consistent delivery of innovation. This has garnered interest from many of the world’s top Kaggle Grandmasters, in fact, H2O.ai’s Kaggle Grandmaster team has doubled in the past two years and currently spans across 10 countries.

“H2O.ai is built on a maker culture where purpose meets profit, and community building is at the core of that, with our makers spanning 29 countries,” said H2O.ai CEO and founder, Sri Ambati. “Our team has developed incredible AI solutions alongside our customers and data scientists, designed with empathy and co-innovation, and it is the company’s belief that empowering the minds of many, and helping them deliver on their vision, will result in revolutionary global progress.”

These values have created room for products and services like H2O AI Cloud, a state-of-the-art AI cloud platform that combines H2O.ai’s groundbreaking automated no code / low code solutions together on a single, unified platform. Designed to support H2O.ai’s core mission of democratizing AI, the H2O AI Cloud was created to simplify and accelerate making AI that users can trust and operate efficiently, driving adoption and business value at companies like ADP, AT&T, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leading AI cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI for everyone. Customers use the H2O AI Cloud platform to rapidly solve complex business problems and accelerate the discovery of new ideas. H2O.ai is the trusted AI provider to more than 20,000 global organizations, including AT&T, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Capital One, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC, Reckitt, Unilever and Walgreens, over half of the Fortune 500 and one million data scientists. Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company. H2O.ai’s customers have honored the company with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78— the highest in the industry based on breadth of technology and deep employee expertise. The world’s top 20 Kaggle Grandmasters (the community of best-in-the-world machine learning practitioners and data scientists) are employees of H2O.ai. A strong AI for Good ethos to make the world a better place and Responsible AI drive the company’s purpose. Please join our movement at H2O.ai.

