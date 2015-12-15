BetterUp Earns Design Badge with Workday

BetterUp Supports the World’s Largest Enterprises to Drive Business Outcomes by Fostering Personal and Professional Growth of Their Workforces

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of virtual coaching, announced that it has completed an integration to earn a Design Badge with Workday. BetterUp, a Workday Ventures partner and Workday software partner, is now prepared to provide customers with an integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with BetterUp’s coaching platform.





Workday HCM helps organizations make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. This integration will allow in-the-flow-of-work personalized coaching capabilities for every stage of the employee lifecycle.

The BetterUp integration with Workday securely and seamlessly transmits HCM data from Workday to BetterUp to provide joint enterprise customers with new data and insights into where coaching is needed within their organizations, allowing for targeted investments in coaching that best support desired outcomes. BetterUp’s proprietary algorithm then matches employees to right-time, right-approach, personalized coaching around moments that matter to both the employee and organization, including promotions, organizational changes, or life milestones.

“This Workday Design Badge helps us fulfill the vision of human transformation by providing in-the-flow-of-work coaching to all employees at every stage of their career journey,” said Erik Darby, Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships at BetterUp. “Our mission is to make coaching accessible to the masses, regardless of their title or tenure, and to help people live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. This Workday badge is yet another step toward enabling more organizations to invest in their employees’ mental health and well-being while supporting their people in pursuing their personal and professional goals.”

“BetterUp has been an important partner in helping cultivate our future leaders – especially over the past few years, supporting our managers through incredible change,” said Angela McKenna, Executive Vice President of Employee Success, EMEA at Salesforce. “We’re excited to see BetterUp continue to invest in meaningful partnerships that have made individual coaching more accessible and will continue to help our teams thrive.”

BetterUp products include 1:1, group, and on-demand coaching on topics that span diversity and inclusion, parenting, nutrition, sleep, and more – which leverage the industry’s most innovative combination of behavioral science, AI technology, and human interaction for people and organizations to thrive. In the last eight years and with over one million coaching sessions completed, BetterUp has proven that individual performance and organizational growth begin with a proactive approach to the health and resilience of employees. Developed by a team of world leading researchers and PhDs across the fields of positive psychology and human performance, alongside best-in-class developers and data scientists, BetterUp enriches the understanding of human emotion at scale.

More information on BetterUp’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners, and at www.betterup.com/workday-integration. BetterUp will also be attending and presenting at Workday Rising, Workday’s flagship customer conference.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is a human transformation company that drives peak performance in individuals and organizations, through unparalleled access to coaching, content, community, and cutting-edge AI technology. BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 3,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including NASA, Google, Snap Inc., Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton, Warner Media and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on three key impact areas – Mental Fitness, career & leadership development, and social connection – inspiring people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital, and Tenaya Capital. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Adam Grant, Shawn Achor, and Quinetta Roberson. BetterUp has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, People Magazine’s Companies that Care, and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.

