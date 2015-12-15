Evolv Technology Works To Set Standards for Sensitive Information in the Physical Security Industry

Leading security experts agree that too much transparency compromises the public’s safety

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, recently surveyed security professionals at Evolv’s customers’ organizations on the topic of transparency and sensitive security information and reports that 96% of the two dozen respondents believe that such information should not be made available to the general public.

The need to provide transparency without helping potential attackers is a fundamental paradox of the security industry. While aviation security has clear specifications classified by the Transportation Security Administration in the US and European Civil Aviation Conference in the EU, other venues for which advanced security screening is being used have not yet formalized set standards around transparency.

Evolv is working to set that standard. The company discloses sensitive information only to trusted security partners to prevent the exposure of potential vulnerabilities and compromising customers’ security plans. The Company recently underwent NCS⁴’s operational exercise with its Express® system and earned an overall composite score of 2.84 out of 3 and chose not to make the full report public as part of the Evolv transparency statement. It is a position agreed to by leading security experts as methods of advanced screening continue to be used in more venues around the world.

“The less that is shared with the general public the better chance we all have at someone not finding a weak point in any security posture,” said one of the survey respondents.

“People who say that absolute transparency is best simply don’t understand the security business,” said John Pistole, former administrator of the United States TSA and a former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “They apparently don’t have an informed perspective or insight into just how determined bad actors are in their efforts to harm individuals, countries, and companies.”

“Security professionals do not want anyone to release information that helps attackers defeat their systems,” said Randy Smith, western region director, Security Detection. “Fans, students, concertgoers, and healthcare workers have a right to their safety. To release sensitive security information is irresponsible and potentially life threatening.”

“Similar to cybersecurity and counterterrorism, protecting the methods and means, and sharing them only with trusted security partners is critical to preventing the exposure of potential vulnerabilities. All systems have weaknesses. In aviation, it’s illegal for the people who know all the details to share them publicly,” said Mike Ellenbogen, cofounder and chief innovation officer at Evolv. “Established security experts understand the basic requirement to keep detailed sensitive information away from anybody who might use the information to exploit or attempt to penetrate a physical security system, and that includes the general public. Those who are saying otherwise truly do not understand the industry and are putting the public at risk. Evolv’s mission is to make everywhere safer. Public disclosure of sensitive security information objectively makes people less safe.”

Evolv is committed to working with customers, partners, and other trusted security professionals to develop best practices on sharing sensitive security information to the general public. Keeping the public safe requires an important balance of sharing sensitive information with trusted security partners while also keeping it out of the hands of adversaries in an ever-changing threat landscape.

For security professionals interested in joining the conversation to develop standards across AI-based weapons detection security screening, please contact [email protected].

Evolv surveyed its customer base of security professionals on the topic of transparency of sensitive information in July 2022. Respondents represent – and are responsible for the physical security at – schools, sports stadiums, performing arts centers, tourist locations, museums, and theme parks around the US.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2021, that was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Alexandra Smith Ozerkis



[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Brian Norris



[email protected]