BioCardia to Host Q2 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on August 10, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provide a corporate update by conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS reimbursement. The Company’s current products include the Helix™ Transendocardial Biotherapeutic Delivery System, which it partners selectively with other biotherapeutic companies requiring local delivery to the heart. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

