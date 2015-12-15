McKesson Medical-Surgical Supports National Health Center Week 2022

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKesson Medical-Surgical, an affiliate of the McKesson Corporation, will participate as a silver sponsor of the National Association of Community Health Center (NACHC) National Health Center Week 2022 (NHCW) on Aug. 7-13. The theme of NHCW 2022 is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

As a strong supporter of the nation’s community health centers, McKesson Medical-Surgical is a proud sponsor of seven events across the United States. McKesson Medical-Surgical will donate $1,000 per event and coordinate with these centers to support their local events. In addition, McKesson Medical-Surgical will contribute 175 kits of giveaway items for community health centers to distribute within their health care centers to patients and consumers, including lip balm, adhesive bandages and holders, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, tissues and other personal products.

The seven McKesson Medical-Surgical sponsored Community Health Center events for NHCW 2022 include Community Health Association of Spokane, Cumberland Family Medical Centers, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Eisner Health, Sun River Health, Tampa Family Health Centers and Terry Reilly Health Centers.

“Community Health Centers have been integral in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the pandemic by providing essential, accessible and equitable health care for our nation’s most vulnerable patients. In addition, nearly 30 million health center patients depend on a committed network of clinicians, providers and staff delivering comprehensive, effective primary care throughout underserved communities. Our NHCW sponsorships recognize the critical work being done by these organizations and their steadfast dedication to eliminate barriers to healthcare,” said Ryan Klosky, director of Community Health Center Development, McKesson Medical-Surgical.

About McKesson Medical-Surgical

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. is an affiliate of the McKesson Corporation. McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. McKesson Medical-Surgical works with health systems, physician offices, extended care providers, in-home patients, labs, payers and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier organizations that deliver better care to patients in every setting. McKesson Medical-Surgical supports its customers in their operational, financial, and clinical performance with solutions that include pharmaceutical and medical-surgical supply management, healthcare information technology, and business and clinical services. For more information, visit mms.mckesson.com.

About National Health Center Week 2022

National Health Center Week (NHCW) has been celebrated for more than 30 years to recognize the services and contributions of America’s health centers. While there are countless reasons to celebrate health centers, among the most important and unique is their long success in providing access to affordable, high-quality, cost-effective healthcare to medically vulnerable and underserved people in the United States. This NHCW honors those who lost their lives during the (ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic including front line providers, staff and patients. To learn more about NHCW visit www.healthcenterweek.org and follow the #NHCW22 hashtag on Twitter. To learn about the Community Health Center success story, visit www.nachc.org.

About National Association of Community Health Centers

The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community directed, and patient centered for all. NACHC also works closely with chartered State and Regional Primary Care Associations (PCAs) to fulfill their shared health care mission and support the growth and development of community-based health center programs.

