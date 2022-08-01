BitValue Capital Launches $100M Web 3 Growth Fund

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2022) – BitValue Capital, a worldwide investment business, recently unveiled its $100 million Web 3 venture capital fund with investors from traditional investment and crypto market in an effort to encourage new blockchain projects and capitalize on industry prospects. With a foundation in quantitative trading, BitValue Capital was established in Toronto, Canada, in 2010. It brings together the top minds in the field while maintaining a modest profile. BitValue’s investment ethos is to treat any project they participate in as a partner: grow together and earn together.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/132156_5c77a3e524e0c94b_001full.jpg

– BitValue established a $100 million Web 3 venture capital

BitValue Capital provides funding and relationships for quality dreams. The seven-month bear market hasn’t stopped venture capital from pouring into the industry. BitValue Capital are eyeing Web 3-powered social networks as the next major growth sector in the crypto market. The fund will also focus on gaming studios, Metaverse, GameFi, NFTs, SocialFi, DAO and DeFi.

– BitValue Capital is a Quantitative trading background VC founded in Toronto, Canada

BitValue Capital invests in the primary market. It incubates projects that help the project developers to the project and provides a one-stop service from writing code to listing on the exchanges. It currently handles 300+ projects listed on Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, etc. BitValue Capital always supports and fundraisers its partners which helps its partners connect with the world’s top ranking financial institutions, providing Connections and Capital support. After listing services, it provides marketing services, establishes contacts with suitable connections, and increases brand exposure to create a win-win situation. BitValue values its relationship with all of its partners. It has already worked with 300+ projects and invested in some projects that are well-known nowadays in early round such as NEAR, DOT, FLOW, MANA etc.

– BitValue’s investment philosophy: BitValue’s investment philosophy is to be a partner with each invested project, and to share incremental profits together;

BitValue Capital builds contacts with suitable resources and increases brand awareness to create a win-win situation with its partners. With good outcomes, the two sides will always be long-term cooperation, BitValue Capital is looking forward to partnering with more projects in the future.

Partners can get extra assistance and resources from BitValue Capital. As an illustration, BitValue Capital has established a community and a skilled marketing operation staff. It is also able to offer project participants trading strategy recommendations. It also has strong linkages to other projects and exchanges. The project developers can grow more effectively and healthily with the aid of all the resources and support.

Twitter: @BitValueCapital

Web: www.bvcapital.ca

Email: [email protected]

Contact name: Sophie Pulitzer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132156