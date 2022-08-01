CRYPTOKKI COIN (TOKKI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CRYPTOKKI COIN (TOKKI) on July 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOKKI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

By building a small business marketing and transaction blockchain for protocol economy, CRYPTOKKI offers all-in-one payment device that can provide both decentralized and centralized payment methods, bringing a solution for 7 million small business operators nationwide. Its native token CRYPTOKKI COIN (TOKKI) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CRYPTOKKI

CRYPTOKKI provides all-in-one payment platform that can provide both decentralized and centralized payment methods. The services provided by CRYPTOKKI are a live commerce platform and an online/offline payment and settlement system, and its products include a digital e-wallet for payment and revenue settlement based on blockchain, an Android-based credit card payment device and a coin payment device. By distributing a token-based offline payment system, and providing a live commerce platform, a publicity marketing space, it intends to build a network where consumers and small business owners can work together.

Aiming to be the payment platform (gateway) for commercial transaction for 7 million small business operators, CRYPTOKKI provides various benefits when paying at direct chain stores. Freelancers without a business registration can also receive payment by card. In addition, a processing cost of a credit card is secured by the staking rewards of a CRYPTOKKI holder. And tokens rewarded through daily staking can be used for payment at chain stores.

CRYPTOKKI supports the enhancement of its own competitiveness by rewarding consumers’ purchases and marketing participation for small business stores, and providing small business owners with a payment and settlement system and marketing tools that can compete with large businesses.

Consumers and small business owners participating in CRYPTOKKI’s token ecosystem will all be rewarded as members of an ecosystem that shares growth and will act as a protocol economy entity. This will help build a virtuous cycle economy that enables purchase at an affordable price, production and supply of good quality products and services, compensation for consumption behavior, compensation for the growth of small business owners, and utilization of ecosystem big data.

The CRYPTOKKI project utilizes blockchain while maintaining the existing payment and settlement network. By expanding small business owners and token holders using the CRYPTOKKI protocol platform, it enhances the network effect. In the long-term, it improves the efficiency of the existing payment and settlement network, leading to a reduction in payment fees.

About TOKKI Token

TOKKI is the native token of CRYPTOKKI platform which can be used for online and offline marketing proposed by small business operators, that is, online payments on the live commerce marketing platform provided by CRYPTOKKI, and offline payments on payment devices. It’s issued based on Klaytn, but has been implemented in the MEVerse Mainnet ecosystem to improve the speed of transaction during payment.

The total supply of TOKKI is 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which 58% is reserved, 10% is provided for additional development, 6% is allocated to strategic partners, 18.4% is provided for sale, 2% will be used for marketing, another 2% is allocated to the team and advisors, another 2% is provided for exchange deposit, and the rest 1.6% is allocated to engineers and developers.

The TOKKI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 20, 2022, investors who are interested in CRYPTOKKI investment can easily buy and sell TOKKI on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of TOKKI token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

