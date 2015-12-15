Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion titled, Bullseye – Targeted Oncology – Quanta of Targets, at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the development of novel MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond is addressing the significant unmet need for novel precision oncology therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers who have limited treatment options. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, onco-protein function, and drug discovery. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data to predict and validate oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types as MasterKey mutations. Black Diamond discovers and develops selective MasterKey therapies against these families of oncogenic mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Julie Seidel
(212) 362-1200
[email protected]

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
[email protected]

